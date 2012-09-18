Media streaming service Plex is shutting down its cloud service at the end of November. The company is making the move because of technical issues and cost concerns. Once support ends, you'll have to stream media from your own server, computer or Network Attached Storage to your connected devices instead of your favored cloud storage service.

"We've made the difficult decision to shut down the Plex Cloud service on November 30th, 2018," Plex said on its support page. "As you may know, we haven't allowed any new Plex Cloud servers since February of this year, and since then we've been actively working on ways to address various issues while keeping costs under control. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and unfortunately, after a lot of investigation and thought, we haven't found a solution capable of delivering a truly first class Plex experience to Plex Cloud users at a reasonable cost."