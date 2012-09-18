from the did-they-find-the-silver-lining? dept.
Media streaming service Plex is shutting down its cloud service at the end of November. The company is making the move because of technical issues and cost concerns. Once support ends, you'll have to stream media from your own server, computer or Network Attached Storage to your connected devices instead of your favored cloud storage service.
"We've made the difficult decision to shut down the Plex Cloud service on November 30th, 2018," Plex said on its support page. "As you may know, we haven't allowed any new Plex Cloud servers since February of this year, and since then we've been actively working on ways to address various issues while keeping costs under control. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and unfortunately, after a lot of investigation and thought, we haven't found a solution capable of delivering a truly first class Plex experience to Plex Cloud users at a reasonable cost."
When you offer a service on the cloud, you are expected to maintain it forever. I am going to hire a team of cloud-based lawyers to sue your ass off.
I always felt like Amazon backed this abomination.
Back when echo mania started, Amazon had this (now defunct) service where you could upload your entire media library to AWS and stream it to all your echos. Plex said something along the lines of "that's dumb if you already have a plex server, we're going to build something to stream off that".
Fast forward an amount of time I don't remember, and Plex announces Plex Cloud (in partnership with Amazon and on AWS). "Also with this rad new alternative we don't need to keep working on that other echo streaming thing now, so either pay us (and so AWS) or just pay Amazon direct, whatevs".