What to do about the next 500 fatal AV [Automated Vehicle] crashes: The presentation discusses and analyzes the current status of AV verification, using recent examples. It analyzes challenges to eventual deployment, noting that we can expect many fatal AV accidents. It then suggests that a comprehensive, transparent verification system could help solve this inevitable tension. Finally, it describes principles of verification using a scenario-based, coverage-driven methodology.

Toward Vast Scale Virtual Validation - High Fidelity Road Database for Simulations: ADAS Simulations will allow to simulate autonomous driving of millions of miles per day. This is largely considered a prerequisite to validate autonomous vehicles and simulation vendors tailor their software to that end. Realistic content for simulations, however, is cumbersome to source and no database of real scenarios is available. We will present how to efficiently source 3D map data and real driving scenarios for use in simulations and introduce our database of thousands of kilometers road length. This database is captured in different automotive hot spots and contains centimeter-accurate digital twins of road networks. These can be used as content in simulations.

ADAS testing advanced: 6D target mover: Pedestrians and cyclists account for a significant proportion of road deaths worldwide. Current ADAS test systems are tackling this challenge, but are limited in their design to linear or two-dimensional motion. With this setup, particularly during acceleration processes, an unrealistic motion is generated. The concept of hanging dummies from above creates new possibilities for more life-like dummy trajectories using six degrees of freedom. The system sets new standards in precision and repeatability through the ability to reproduce real-life human motion sequences and imitate them realistically – for example, based on data from a motion capture system.