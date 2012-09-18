from the there-is-a-conference-for-everything dept.
This Anonymous Coward is signed up for a variety of trade magazines and shows relating to the auto industry. Here's the announcement for a new conference that just came through: https://autonomousvehiclesymposium.com/detroit/en/. It notes that the Autonomous Vehicle Test & Development conference is next month in the Detroit area:
Advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS] giving rise to fully automated driving vehicle technology is nothing new. Since the final meeting of the Eureka PROMETHEUS Project in Paris in 1994, it’s been clear that fully autonomous self-driving vehicles are set to become a reality, yet 24 years later the final stages of testing, validation and fail-safing pose a huge challenge to the automotive industry.
The speakers are listed with a blurb, here are a few I found interesting:
What to do about the next 500 fatal AV [Automated Vehicle] crashes: The presentation discusses and analyzes the current status of AV verification, using recent examples. It analyzes challenges to eventual deployment, noting that we can expect many fatal AV accidents. It then suggests that a comprehensive, transparent verification system could help solve this inevitable tension. Finally, it describes principles of verification using a scenario-based, coverage-driven methodology.
Toward Vast Scale Virtual Validation - High Fidelity Road Database for Simulations: ADAS Simulations will allow to simulate autonomous driving of millions of miles per day. This is largely considered a prerequisite to validate autonomous vehicles and simulation vendors tailor their software to that end. Realistic content for simulations, however, is cumbersome to source and no database of real scenarios is available. We will present how to efficiently source 3D map data and real driving scenarios for use in simulations and introduce our database of thousands of kilometers road length. This database is captured in different automotive hot spots and contains centimeter-accurate digital twins of road networks. These can be used as content in simulations.
ADAS testing advanced: 6D target mover: Pedestrians and cyclists account for a significant proportion of road deaths worldwide. Current ADAS test systems are tackling this challenge, but are limited in their design to linear or two-dimensional motion. With this setup, particularly during acceleration processes, an unrealistic motion is generated. The concept of hanging dummies from above creates new possibilities for more life-like dummy trajectories using six degrees of freedom. The system sets new standards in precision and repeatability through the ability to reproduce real-life human motion sequences and imitate them realistically – for example, based on data from a motion capture system.
So, tell me again, how is it that a teenager can be given some limited instruction and (in most cases) drive for a lifetime pretty successfully. Seems like there is a large gap between "AI" and "I".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @12:26AM
a teenager is artificially stupid?
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Thursday September 13, @12:41AM (1 child)
As the AI industry evolves more idiot-proof systems, human evolution evolves smarter idiots.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday September 13, @12:46AM
Doesn't work like that. I think the most famous pot smoker in history said something like "It's gonna explode. But it's gonna explode in a different way".
/ drunk me fighting back
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 13, @12:48AM
Were you under the impression that autonomous vehicles would cause no deaths? Some accidents are impossible to avoid.
If AVs cause 15-20% of the deaths that human-driven vehicles do, then of course there's going to be a "next 500 fatal crashes".
