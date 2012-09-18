18/09/12/2321207 story
Google Chrome developers advised they would wait until Fall or Spring to disclose how they would "kill" URLs, but it appears the endeavor has already begun: users have found that the latest build, Chrome 69, hides the "WWW" and "M" subdomains in the address bar. Bleeping Computer has instructions on how to restore what Google insists is "trivial."
Source: https://www.hardocp.com/news/2018/09/09/google_slammed_for_chrome_change_that_strips_out_www_from_domains/
