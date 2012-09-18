Stories
Google Slammed for Chrome Change that Strips "www." and "m." from Domain Names

posted by martyb on Thursday September 13, @01:58AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Google Chrome developers advised they would wait until Fall or Spring to disclose how they would "kill" URLs, but it appears the endeavor has already begun: users have found that the latest build, Chrome 69, hides the "WWW" and "M" subdomains in the address bar. Bleeping Computer has instructions on how to restore what Google insists is "trivial."

Source: https://www.hardocp.com/news/2018/09/09/google_slammed_for_chrome_change_that_strips_out_www_from_domains/

