from the drink-no-evil dept.
Regular beer consumption linked to higher prostate cancer risk:
[...] Overall, the researchers found no significant association between heavy consumption of all types of alcohol and prostate cancer. However, the results were very different in the case of heavy drinkers of beer. “Men in the upper quartile of beer consumption (over 63 drinks per year over several decades) had a 40% increased risk of advanced prostate cancer compared to the control group,” said Karakiewicz, who is director of the Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit at the University of Montreal Health Center (CHUM).
Men whose beer consumption was slightly above average did not see an increase in their risk of developing prostate cancer. It’s only when the daily quantity of beer consumed reaches a certain threshold that the risk starts to rise. “For example, our model shows that for a man who starts drinking at the age of 18 and drinks more than two beers every day, the risk of a high-grade prostate cancer appears at the age of 65. If he drinks more than three beers a day, the risk emerges at 50 years of age,” Karakiewicz explained.
“At least one out of five participants in the study consumed beer at levels above what is considered safe,” he added. Given that the cumulative consumption of beer over a lifetime appears to be a predictor of disease, he believes that it should be taken into account by physicians and urologists when seeing patients.
Fake Brews!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @05:27AM
All those beer guzzling couch potatoes should have learned to code. The best life possible belongs to the coder who works for free coding open source software while corporations take his hard work and pay nothing in return. The best death imaginable is dying of treatable ass cancer at age 35 because coders cannot afford health insurance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @05:28AM
POST UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL SEPTEMBER 13, 2018 AT 9 AM GMT
Beer is high carb, high carb leads to blood sugar spikes, cancer cells need sugar more than most others due to quick division rate, beer makes cancer cells grow more than other types of booze?
Is beer really more carb dense than wine or mixed drinks though?