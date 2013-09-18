18/09/13/0227238 story
Rising European life expectancy undermined by obesity: WHO
Life expectancy in Europe continues to increase but obesity and the growing proportion of people who are overweight risks reversing this trend, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
In its European Health Report, covering 53 countries in a vast geographical area from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the UN agency found well-being is the highest in the world but varies widely within the region.
Average life expectancy from birth has increased from 76.7 years in 2010 to 77.8 years in 2015. Women continue to live longer than men—81.1 years compared to 74.6 years for men, although the gap has slightly narrowed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @07:04AM (2 children)
Its probably people eating too many grains in their food as a meat substitute. Ive got nothing against vegetarianism per se, but that is a problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @07:07AM (1 child)
Jordon Peterson "All Beef Diet" Shill spotted! My gawd, has it come to this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @07:18AM
Never heard of him. I just know running 10 km per day for months did nothing, but cut out grains (meat, vegetables and a bit of fruit is fine) and began eating less (felt satiated easier) within a couple days (also stopped running). Kept it up and lost 2 kg per week for onths. Then I stopped for couple weeks to try grains and felt more cravings, so ate more and the weight loss stopped. It may have even started rising. Now I stopped the grains again, and crave much less food and weight is dropping like before.
So maybe grains werent always like they are now, or something, but a good rule seems to be avoiding them as much as you can afford to at this point. I never really ate sugary stuff anyway so that wasnt an issue for me.