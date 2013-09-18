from the program-no-evil dept.
If those who purchased Vizio Smart TVs haven't heard that their Internet-connected devices collected information without affirmative express consent, they may be finding out about it directly from their Smart TV.
On Wednesday, attorneys in a class action lawsuit against Vizio over its data collection and dissemination practices asked a California federal judge to extend the time to submit a motion for a preliminary settlement. The settlement was originally scheduled to be detailed publicly on Sept. 12, but now the parties say they require a delay. Why?
According to court papers, "The Parties are developing a class notice program with direct notification to the class through VIZIO Smart TV displays, which requires testing to make sure any TV notice can be properly displayed and functions as intended. The additional time requested will allow the parties to confirm that the notice program proposed in the motion for preliminary approval is workable and satisfies applicable legal standards."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday September 13, @08:49AM
I knew we were heading for trouble when George Orwell's estate sold the sequel rights to 1984. This new version *sucks*.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 13, @09:06AM (1 child)
The only Vizio in my home is used as a computer monitor. If it ever connects to the internet, it is VERY sneaky! Neither my router, nor my modem knows the monitor exists. There is nothing in the logs about any such device. My rather small network is pretty easy to keep an eye on. I have quickly identified each and every telephone that has attempted to connect to my WIFI, and there is no trace of any IOT devices attempting to connect. The Linux machine to which that monitor is connected is not configured to forward any communications from any IOT devices.
If I receive any such notice, I'll be about as surprised as if the tree outside my front door started talking to me.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday September 13, @09:11AM
I don't expect this to be the case, but in principle, it also could have an embedded SIM card to communicate directly over the mobile network. That wouldn't show up on your home network.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.