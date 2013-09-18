18/09/13/0237218 story
Google is going to Europe's top court in its legal fight against an order requiring it to extend "right to be forgotten" rules to its search engines globally.
The technology giant is set for a showdown at the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday with France's data privacy regulator over an order to remove search results worldwide upon request.
The dispute pits data privacy concerns against the public's right to know, while also raising thorny questions about how to enforce differing legal jurisdictions when it comes to the borderless internet.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 13, @10:42AM
I've always had a divided opinion on this whole "right".
People who commit minor little faux pas are constantly forgotten. It's been that way all through history. People who commit minor crimes are also forgotten, unless they continue to commit those minor crimes throughout their lives. People who commit larger crimes are eventually forgotten - again, unless they continue to commit crimes. People who commit truly heinous crimes are seldom forgotten.
Legally speaking, records have always been expunged and/or sealed to prevent the public at large from learning what a dog you were as a kid. It seems the more money your parents had, the easier it was to have such records hidden.
Today? The internet never forgets - unless, of course, one is armed with funds and lawyers, who are willing and able to issue take down orders. Funny that the internet can be "sanitized" in regards to some subjects. For instance, the New American Century has cleaned up it's own site, since 2000 and 2001. It's not nearly so objectionable as it used to be, it's purpose for existence is sugar coated. Of course, NAC has some super-fucking-filthy-rich members who can afford to sanitize the wider internet.
Do I have a "right" to be forgotten? Maybe not exactly a "right" - but societal norms should probably dictate that 10, 20, 30 year old information should be "forgotten", unless some real relevance is found.
This digital society seems to need a little maturing. Right now, pretty much everyone, especially governments, seem to fear that they might one day forget that they picked their noses on the morning of September 13th, 2018. It's just plain stupid to archive every detail of every life, forever.
Forgotten? Yeah, we can safely forget a lot of stupid stuff that seems "important".
