Google is Shutting Down Inbox Email App in March 2019

posted by martyb on Thursday September 13, @03:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-one-way-to-empty-your-inbox dept.
Mobile

takyon writes:

Google's Inbox app is shutting down in March 2019

Google is bowing to the inevitable and shutting down the Inbox email app, though users will have until March to switch over to Gmail. It's a little sad for fans of the app, but it's also not a very big surprise.

Almost exactly four years ago, Google launched Inbox as an innovative new email app that lived alongside Gmail. It brought a ton of new ideas to how email could work, including old standbys like snoozing and newer ideas like bundling. Over those four years, Inbox gained a small number of adherents who suffered through too-rare updates so they could have a better (or at least different) email experience.

A lot of the features in Inbox were well-loved, mainly because they were so obviously lacking in Gmail without dealing with hacky third-party solutions. Inbox provided a way to manage the onslaught of email with gestures that made it easy to process messages on the go. It was also generally seen as a potential incubator for new email features that could come to Gmail — though, in practice, Inbox didn't see enough updates to justify its reputation as a testing ground.

Most features have already been incorporated into the main Gmail.

Original Submission


