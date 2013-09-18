from the Nibiru-detection dept.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports:
The Sunspot Observatory is temporarily closed due to a security issue at the facility that's located 17 miles south of Cloudcroft in the Sacramento Mountains Friday, an Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) spokeswoman Shari Lifson said.
"The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy who manages the facility is addressing a security issue at this time," Lifson said. "We have decided to vacate the facility at this time as precautionary measure. It was our decision to evacuate the facility." She said she cannot comment on the specifics of the security issue.
[...] Otero County Sheriff Benny House said the Otero County Sheriff's Office was asked to standby. "The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] is refusing to tell us what's going on," House said. "We've got people up there (at Sunspot) that requested us to standby while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was nobody will say."
He said he has a lot of unanswered questions about what occurred at Sunspot. "But for the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there," House said. "There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers but nobody would tell us anything."
Why would the FBI order a sunspot research facility closed, but be unable (or unwilling) to give a reason?
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday September 13, @08:58PM
The most likely rumor that I have heard was that a missile test in the area with some secret stuff onboard crashed.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DutchUncle on Thursday September 13, @08:59PM
Maybe this kind of observatory would notice incoming alien ships. Just sayin'.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Thursday September 13, @09:00PM
Send Kleenex!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Thursday September 13, @09:04PM
This is clearly the MIB. USAF nowhere to be found.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Thursday September 13, @09:06PM
That's spelled TMB!
;)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by jmorris on Thursday September 13, @09:02PM
Insert meme of that guy with the weird hair here captioned "I'm not saying its aliens.."
The problem is now in the Crazy Years we see these inexplicable stories weekly, they come, we all make jokes and they fade away and the mystery remains.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Thursday September 13, @09:03PM
"Insert meme of that guy with the weird hair "
Carrot-top?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 13, @09:11PM
Giorgio A. Tsoukalos
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/ancient-aliens [knowyourmeme.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 13, @09:08PM
Someone was mocked for observing the sun without his protective glasses.
Anyone trying to observe the sun with the appropriate protections, or quantifying the activity of the sun, is therefore an evil librul socialist who has to be stopped.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday September 13, @09:13PM
Perhaps it's because professional solar observatories have narrowband filters that can discern the true nature of Cheetoh.
A birefringent polarizing monochromator is made of a stack of either optically-pure quartz or calcite. In between each piece of stone is a Polaroid filter. The stone is very thick on one end, then half as thick on the other side of the first polarizer, and they tell two friends and they tell two friends.
They are very difficult to make and so fiendishly expensive. There was one on Skylab, with the spare given to Caltech for the Big Bear Solar Observatory. (It's now owned by the New Jersey Institute of Technology.)
