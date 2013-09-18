from the wireless-tubes dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
YouTube, Netflix Videos Found to Be Slowed by Wireless Carriers
The largest U.S. telecom companies are slowing internet traffic to and from popular apps like YouTube and Netflix, according to new research from Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. The researchers used a smartphone app called Wehe, downloaded by about 100,000 consumers, to monitor which mobile services are being throttled when and by whom, in what likely is the single largest running study of its kind.
Among U.S. wireless carriers, YouTube is the No. 1 target of throttling, where data speeds are slowed, according to the data. Netflix Inc.'s video streaming service, Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video and the NBC Sports app have been degraded in similar ways, according to David Choffnes, one of the study's authors who developed the Wehe app.
From January through early May, the app detected "differentiation" by Verizon Communications Inc. more than 11,100 times, according to the study. This is when a type of traffic on a network is treated differently than other types of traffic. Most of this activity is throttling. AT&T Inc. did this 8,398 times and it was spotted almost 3,900 times on the network of T-Mobile US Inc. and 339 times on Sprint Corp.'s network, the study found. The numbers are partly influenced by the size of the networks and user bases. C Spire, a smaller privately held wireless operator, had the fewest instances of differentiation among U.S. providers, while Verizon had the most.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @10:36PM (3 children)
Cat videos at 10 Mb/s are indistinguishable from cat videos at 20 Mb/s.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 13, @10:42PM (1 child)
To be perfectly honest, throttling Netflix works to my benefit. From that perspective, it isn't throttled enough, because the wife's movie watching still interferes with my internets.
But, benefits or not, it is just WRONG to permit the ISP's and/or the telco's to put the screws to seemingly lucrative markets. I don't like or use Netflix, but it IS popular. If the wife likes it, then it's not *all bad*. Why should she have to pay extra to watch a movie, just because some greedy bastards are in positions to extort an extra $variable per view?
And, that brings me back to the fact that we, through our government subsidies, have ALREADY PAID FOR BROADBAND INTERNET, which the telco's refuse to install?
If I were to just lose it tomorrow, and decide to go looking for someone to kill, I would seriously consider that asswipe that Trump appointed to mutilate the FCC. I don't hate Trump, but Ajit Pai is almost enough reason to cause me to hate Trump.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 13, @10:51PM
Pay more attention? Or care more about non-white people? Care more about all people? Care about your country? Care about the environment?
Pretty much any of those are reasons why you'd hate Trump. Ajit Pai is a douche but he is the mini-me to Trump's "stable" evil genius.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 13, @10:46PM
> Cat videos at 10 Mb/s are indistinguishable from cat videos at 20 Mb/s.
In a 6" screen, cat videos at 640kB/s is enough for anyone.