After Russia was accused of using memes and viral images to influence elections, Facebook will now fact-check pictures and videos
Facebook will start fact-checking images and videos, the company said Thursday, expanding its review efforts to posts that are traditionally harder to monitor.
"People share millions of photos and videos on Facebook every day. We know that this kind of sharing is particularly compelling because it's visual. That said, it also creates an easy opportunity for manipulation by bad actors," Facebook said in a blog post.
Edited photos and strong visuals were common among the posts by Russian agents attempting to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other global elections, according to examples released by members of Congress.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday September 14, @01:45AM
But given the apparent IQ of the typical FB user there is no educating them.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 14, @01:46AM
FB never opens up a single position anymore. Rather, whenever they decide to pursue some new endeavour, they hire a thousand people.
I've been trying to convince them to come down on all the pr0n spammers among my FB Friends. They keep saying that the spammers "don't violate Facebook's community guidelines".
I even wrote snail mail to their headquarters, addressed to "Security, Pornsite Spammers" but my plea fell on deaf ears.
