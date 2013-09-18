Stories
Britons Could Face Roaming Charges in the EU After Brexit

Friday September 14, @03:19AM
takyon writes:

Free mobile phone roaming 'not guaranteed' with a no-deal Brexit

Britons visiting the EU could be hit with mobile phone roaming charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the government would try to force firms to limit charges but he could not give a "cast iron guarantee" on the issue. The EU directive which capped the prices mobile phone operators could charge each other will no longer apply to the UK after Brexit.

Mr Raab said that two mobile operators had agreed to keep free data roaming. And the government is proposing to cap any data charges at £45 a month.

In an interview with BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, the Brexit secretary said the government was trying to give the "reassurance that consumers need" on the issue of mobile phone roaming charges but admitted that European operators could pass on charges. He said: "No, I can't give a cast-iron guarantee. What I can say is that the government would legislate to limit the ability of roaming charges to be imposed on customers."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Troll) by PartTimeZombie on Friday September 14, @03:33AM (1 child)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Friday September 14, @03:33AM (#734681)

    This will be paid for by the £350 million per week that Boris Johnson promised the UK would not have to pay the EU.

    I'm sure that's true, because none of the Brexiteers were lying, self-interested arseholes.

    Especially not Boris.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by arslan on Friday September 14, @03:52AM

      by arslan (3462) on Friday September 14, @03:52AM (#734684)

      Yea.. I find it amusing all these news about post Brexit, the brits will not have access to this and that or will have to fork out extra over what they didn't have to before. Surely, they're not that stupid to think that there's zero repercussion. In one sense Brexit is leaning toward protectionism similar to the platform the God Emperor in Orange ran on...

  • (Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Friday September 14, @03:54AM

    by opinionated_science (4031) on Friday September 14, @03:54AM (#734685)

    admit it, you have the song in your head....

    I'll get my coat....

