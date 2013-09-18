from the teenage-mutant-ninja-plastic-eaters dept.
'A single piece of plastic' can kill sea turtles, says study
A new study suggests that ingesting even a single piece of plastic can be deadly for sea turtles. Researchers found there was a one in five chance of death for a turtle who consumed just one item - rising to 50% for 14 pieces. The team found that younger turtles are at a higher risk of dying from exposure to plastic than adults.
The authors say their research raises concerns over the long term survival of some turtle species. The never ending surge of plastic into the world's oceans is taking an increasing toll on iconic marine species. While it has been relatively straightforward for researchers to document the threat to animals who become entangled in plastic and drown, determining the impact of consumed plastic is much harder.
The authors of this study estimate that around half of all the sea turtles on the planet have ingested plastic - this rises to 90% among juvenile green sea turtles off the coast of Brazil.
A quantitative analysis linking sea turtle mortality and plastic debris ingestion (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-30038-z) (DX)
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @12:08AM (3 children)
I can only hope it is understood that people will not believe you, either now or in the future, when you say stuff like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @12:13AM (1 child)
Possibility, probability... for some is potato/patato.
Unfortunately, they are becoming aggressive lately.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday September 14, @12:24AM
If you believe the study is unscientific then point out the flaws in their methodology.
If you believe the study is unscientific then point out the flaws in their methodology.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @12:42AM
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday September 14, @12:16AM
A law could be passed that every quarter in which more than five plastic items bearing a company's logo are found in (and removed from) the ocean, the CEO has to eat a kilo of hard plastic. Similarly if employees or contractors of the company are found to be disposing of plastic in the ocean, the same rule applies. Methinks they might consider doing something about it.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @12:24AM (1 child)
Why yes. And did you know that eating a single piece of plastic [amazon.com] has a good chance of killing a human, too?
The article provides no context, or any reason why this is a newsworthy item. How big a piece of plastic is it, and how likely is it that a turtle will encounter and subsequently eat that piece of plastic? Is this a problem overall, and to what extent?
"A piece of plastic the size of a pinhead has a 99% chance of killing the turtle" is very different than "a metric ton of Ikea shelving has a 51% chance of killing a turtle."
Unfortunately, this article does nothing to add any context. It does a good job of triggering fear and outrage, though, so it has that going for it.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday September 14, @12:31AM
It's mentioned in TFA that they were looking at the contents of the turtles' digestive tracts in postmortems so obviously it's plastic in their habitat that was small enough for them to swallow. They mention the possibility of it obstructing their digestive tract, so for a single piece, we're not talking microplastics. Given the scale of plastic pollution in the ocean, the problem is real. Yes, the message has been simplified for the masses but raising awareness of this problem is a good thing!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @12:30AM
Well, no kidding. It could be a plastic canoe. Good luck surviving that one. It could be a 30-foot piece of PVC drain pipe. It could be a 30x40 tarp. It could be a 1-piece bath and shower unit.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday September 14, @12:42AM
A quick check of Wikipedia got me this:
So, as a group they have managed to survive several global extinction events, and carry on pretty successfully, but at some point in the not too distant future we will wipe them out, either by eating them all or by polluting them to extinction. Great.
On a related note, if we don't stop commercial fishing soon, the only thing left in the oceans will be jellyfish. This has not happened since the Ediacaran Period more than 500 million years ago. You should be worried.