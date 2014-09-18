from the digital-larceny dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
A US Muslim woman whose iPhone was taken from her by US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) is suing to have her property returned. But the property in question isn't the phone itself, which was eventually returned, but the data stored on it and retained by CPB. As searches of electronic devices belonging to people entering or returning to the US continue to become more frequent, this case and others are raising important questions about what can and should be searched and retained by the US government.
According to the court documents filed by Rejhane Lazoja and her attorneys, Lazoja was returning to the US from Zurich, Switzerland on February 26th of this year. She was questioned and held by customs officers for some time and then asked to produce any electronic devices she had on hand. The agents confiscated her phone and asked her to unlock it multiple times, but Lazoja refused saying that it had photos of her in "a state of undress without her hijab" as well as sensitive communications with her lawyer. The agents ultimately kept her phone.
After 120 days, Lazoja finally got her phone back but only after involving her attorneys, one of which told Ars Technica that federal authorities had "forensically cracked" her phone and copied what was on it before returning it. But as the court documents note, officials have never given any reasons for why the phone was seized in the first place. "Seizing and searching a cell phone is unlike seizing or searching any other property," the complaint states. "Cell phones are a uniquely intimate and expansive repository of our lives. They do far more than just make calls and send emails; they monitor and log much of our movement, activity and even our thinking in real time."
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/08/25/us-customs-lawsuit-copied-iphone-data/
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @05:09PM (4 children)
All you defenders of Freedom and the Constitution, time to stand up for a Muslim woman! I want to hear your loud outcries about this injustice, condemnation of the department, etc.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 14, @05:17PM
Recent rulings from SCOTUS seem to indicate that she has a decent chance of winning. Not a slam dunk, because "national security" is still too widely accepted as a catch-all excuse for government abuse, but They already ruled that cell phones are now too important to seize without a Pretty Good Reason. Let's see how the "we're CPB and we protect you from Evil!" stands, when Evil has a US passport.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 14, @05:21PM (2 children)
Electronics searches of all kinds are already widely disliked here.
Warrantless Cell Phone Searches - SCOTUS to Decide [soylentnews.org]
Laptop Border Search Ruled Unreasonable [soylentnews.org]
New Bill Would Outlaw Warrantless Phone Searches At The Border [soylentnews.org]
U.S. Border Seizures of DMCA Circumvention Devices Surges [soylentnews.org]
Fourth Circuit Rules That Suspicionless Border Searches of Electronic Devices Are Unconstitutional [soylentnews.org]
The religion or gender of the person being searched does not matter. But keep on trolling if it makes you feel better.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @05:36PM (1 child)
It isn't trolling, it is calling out people who would normally shit all over the CPB for violations of the 4th amendment but who, like you, will likely just shit out an obligated bunch of crap. If the religion or gender don't matter you'd have no problem with my statement or be upset about it being "trolling". The simple truth is there is a large amount of cognitive dissonance amongst the "defenders of freedom" around here and you are only re-affirming it with your defensive attitude.
Guess I should have waited for the thread to fill up with everyone except the usual suspects, or even "better" waited for those same users to post semi-defensive garbage because scurrry muslim terrorists need to be properly "vetted" or some shit. Too bad, I poisoned the well so we'll never know now.
Interesting side note, all the examples you linked are conspicuously missing the various users I expected to see there except Runaway. Though I wasn't including Runaway so much in the above statements, he seems like a misguided but possibly decent human. Just too much 50's propaganda stuffed in that old cantaloupe.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 14, @05:42PM
The only one shitting up the place is you, so far.
At least you got one thing right.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by loonycyborg on Friday September 14, @05:31PM (1 child)
They probably wanted to sell it off like all other confiscated stuff, everything must bring income to justify funding. And a person who refuses to unlock is a good excuse, can easily say that they probably are hiding something unlawful. Most people wouldn't bother with all those procedures to get it back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @05:40PM
Yeah well righteous indignation does tend to give an extra boost to motivation. Profiling, harassment, and unjust seizure are pretty good methods to inspire anger.