US to Take Longer to Mull Sprint Merger With T-Mobile

posted by cmn32480 on Friday September 14, @06:33PM
Bytram (from IRC) writes:

US to take longer to mull Sprint merger with T-Mobile:

The US Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday told Sprint and T-Mobile it will take more time than first expected to review a proposed merger of the telecommunications firms.

"We are pausing the commission's informal 180-day transaction shot clock in this proceeding," the FCC said in a letter to the companies.

The FCC said the extra time is needed to assess updated engineering and economic modeling information submitted in connection with the merger.

"The clock will remain stopped until the applicants have completed the record on which they intend to rely and a reasonable period of time has passed for.staff and third-party review," the FCC letter stated.

Sprint and T-Mobile in April announced a deal to form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network.

The two firms had previously called off merger talks after failing to clinch mutually agreeable terms.

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Friday September 14, @07:00PM

    by Revek (5022) on Friday September 14, @07:00PM (#734971)

    or it wasn't enough.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 14, @07:20PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday September 14, @07:20PM (#734986)

    Your ever-deregulated bills will go up if some balance isn't restored in the government at the midterms. 4 companies, even when one is near irrelevant, is better than 3. Our cell bills are already some of the highest of all developed countries.

    The only thing holding this merger back is the puppet of Verizon. That's a cringeworthy thought.

