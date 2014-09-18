from the truth-is-out-there dept.
The perennial optimists at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or SETI, have joined the rest of the world in deploying AI to help manage huge data sets — and their efforts almost instantly bore fruit. Seventy-two new "fast radio bursts" from a mysteriously noisy galaxy 3 billion
miles[light years] away were discovered in previously analyzed data by using a custom machine learning model.
To be clear, this isn't Morse code or encrypted instructions to build a teleporter, à la Contact, or at least not that we know of. But these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are poorly understood and may very well represent, at the very least, some hitherto unobserved cosmic phenomenon. FRB 121102 is the only stellar object known to give off the signals regularly, and so is the target of continued observation.
The data comes from the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia (above), which was pointed toward this source of fast and bright (hence the name) bursts for five hours in August of 2017. Believe it or not, that five-hour session yielded 400 terabytes of transmission data.
Initial "standard" algorithms identified 21 FRBs, all happening in one hour's worth of the observations. But Gerry Zhang, a graduate student at UC Berkeley and part of the Breakthrough Listen project, created a convolutional neural network system that would theoretically scour the data set more effectively. Sure enough, the machine learning model picked out 72 more FRBs in the same period.
That's quite an improvement, though it's worth noting that without manual and traditional methods to find an initial set of interesting data, we would have little with which to train such neural networks. They're complementary tools; one is not necessarily succeeding the other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:18PM (3 children)
This is why they shut down that observatory. It saw the mothership near the sun that came from this galaxy.
Now Trump is going to have to meet the aliens and make a deal with them on behalf of Earth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:40PM
Nah, they'll just send in Dennis Rodman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:43PM (1 child)
Now Trump is going to have to meet the aliens and make a deal with them on behalf of Earth.
Perish the thought!
*It's no fun being an illegal alien...*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @09:04PM
Trump will say to build a hydrogen wall around the solar system.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ilPapa on Friday September 14, @08:21PM (3 children)
Let's not bullshit here. We all know this is Independence Day. These new discoveries are why the FBI suddenly shut down that New Mexico observatory.
Also, Robert Mueller so far has a perfect record of getting guilty pleas in every single case he's prosecuted arising out of the Trump/Russia investigation. So, it appears our fearless leader is about to receive not one, but two anal probes. One from the aliens who are totally about to land and the other from the Special Counsel's office.
Although, if they land on the White House lawn and demand to be taken to our leader, Trump might very well just point them to Vladimir Putin.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:29PM (1 child)
Grow up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @09:08PM
Get bent, either pay attention to current reality and adjust your internal narrative accordingly or shut up.
Trump is a lying scumbag conman, start dealing with that fact now and it will be less painful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:31PM
He needs to investigate why Russia (ie, Trump) sabotaged our space station just as the aliens were about to show up.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 14, @08:29PM
Just cosmic violence.
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Friday September 14, @08:31PM (2 children)
FRB 121102 is 3 billion light years away, or 17 Sextillion miles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @08:37PM
Distance is irrelevant when you have stargates. You travel through the upper dimension. This movie explains it with characters that go from 2nd to 3rd dimensions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyuNrm4VK2w [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Friday September 14, @09:02PM
Friends don't let friends post glaring scientific, mathematical, or grammar errors without pedantically correcting them.
At least, not my kind of friends.
