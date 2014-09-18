18/09/14/1823259 story
posted by takyon on Friday September 14, @09:30PM
Govt mass surveillance violated human rights, European Court rules
A mass surveillance programme by the UK government violated human rights, the European Court has ruled.
In a landmark case brought by charities including Amnesty and human rights group Big Brother Watch, the top court ruled that the "bulk interception regime" breached rights to privacy (Article 8).
It comes after US whistleblower Edward Snowden disclosed British surveillance and intelligence-sharing practices.
Also at Ars Technica.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday September 14, @09:46PM
Just as well. The Illiberal Elite will look after us. Or something. It's so confusing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @09:52PM (5 children)
So when do the animals get to vote on human rights? Especially those being slaughtered around the world for amusement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @09:53PM (4 children)
It is racist to refer to Muslims as animals.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 14, @10:12PM
Except . . . Muslim isn't a race.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday September 14, @10:22PM
No, it's factually accurate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @10:43PM (1 child)
Gotta love how obvious racism never gets modded troll/flamebait. Guess only the stuff that offends people personally gets modded down.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 14, @10:54PM
Permit me to be redundant: Muslim is not a race. You might pick another word to describe the bigotry being shown here, but racism doesn't fit. Now, if you will stop being redundant, then I will as well.
(Score: 2) by Aegis on Friday September 14, @10:07PM
Sounds like Brexit will be worth something to someone then, eh?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 14, @10:15PM
There is supposed to be a Santa Clause, but more importantly, unwarranted government surveillance is a violation of human rights. The key word there is "unwarranted". If government suspects you of a crime, then by all means, government can seek a warrant. If a judge feels that the warrant is justified, he signs off on it, and government can surveil to it's heart's content - or at least within the limits of the warrant.
Unwarranted surveillance is a crime against humanity and human rights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @10:19PM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 14, @10:20PM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
