Russian theory that NASA sabotaged the space station spreading like wildfire
As you may recall, a low-pressure leak occurred aboard the International Space Station in late August. Eventually the crews traced the leak to the orbital module of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft that had arrived at the station in June. After the problem was traced to what appears to be a manufacturing defect, the head of Russia's space program essentially called for the head of whoever made the error. Now, however, something entirely new is afoot in Russia. A growing number of Russian publications have been putting forth an absurd new theory—that a NASA astronaut deliberately caused the leak on board the station in order to force the evacuation of a sick crew member. The story has spread like wildfire during the last 24 hours, according to Robinson Mitchell, who translates Russian space stories for Ars.
One of the most prominent articles was published Wednesday in Kommersant, which says Russian investigators are vigorously pursuing the claim that Americans may have damaged the Soyuz deliberately. Publicly, Roscosmos leader Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying about Russia's investigation into the leak, "Results we have received do not give us an objective picture. The situation is much more complex than we earlier thought." Privately, however, several sources from the space agency are leaking much juicier comments to the Russian media. "Our Soyuz is next to the Rassvet (Dawn) module, right next to the hatch into the American segment of the station," one source told Kommersant. "Access to our ship is possible only with the permission of our commander, but we cannot exclude an unsanctioned access by the Americans."
The NASA/Roscosmos joint statement:
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin met for the first time yesterday via teleconference to discuss the status of International Space Station (ISS) operations in response to a request from Roscosmos. As part of their discussion, Dmitry Rogozin informed his American counterpart about Roscosmos' decision to establish a Roscosmos-led Commission to investigate the cause of the leak in the Soyuz (MS-09/55S) spacecraft currently docked to the station. The Administrator and the General Director noted speculations circulating in the media regarding the possible cause of the incident and agreed on deferring any preliminary conclusions and providing any explanations until the final investigation has been completed.
They affirmed the necessity of further close interaction between NASA and Roscosmos technical teams in identifying and eliminating the cause of the leak, as well as continuation of normal ISS operations and NASA's ongoing support of the Roscosmos-led Soyuz investigation. They acknowledged the entire crew is dedicated to the safe operation of the station and all docked spacecraft to ensure mission success.
The Administrator and the Roscosmos General Director agreed to conduct their first face-to-face meeting at the Baikonur Cosmodrome on or about Oct. 10 when the NASA Administrator will visit Russia and Kazakhstan in conjunction with the upcoming Soyuz crew spacecraft launch of American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexy Ovchinin.
Previously: Russian Space Chief Vows to Find "Full Name" of Technician Who Caused ISS Leak
Last week, a pressure leak occurred on the International Space Station. It was slow and posed no immediate threat to the crew, with the atmosphere leaving the station at a rate such that depressurization of the station would have taken 14 days.
Eventually, US and Russian crew members traced the leak to a 2mm breach in the orbital module of the Soyuz MS-09 vehicle that had flown to the space station in June. The module had carried Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, and NASA's Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor.
[...] The drama might have ended there, as it was initially presumed that the breach had been caused by a tiny bit of orbital debris. However, recent Russian news reports have shown that the problem was, in fact, a manufacturing defect. It remains unclear whether the hole was an accidental error or intentional. There is evidence that a technician saw the drilling mistake and covered the hole with glue, which prevented the problem from being detected during a vacuum test.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @11:17PM
The drill marks look they were made by a person with no practical experience handling a drill. And the part had been painted before the hole was drilled, so probably after manufacture.
I'm sure the Russians seal parts up before getting sent to launch, so in space sabotage, with access made possible by weightlessness, is a serious possibility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @11:33PM
Ah ha! Russian collusion in space, now Trump's SPACE FORCE makes more sense. They needed a scandal to funnel money into the super expensive so-secret-they-can't-show-pictures SPACE FORCE! space force chaaaaa.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 14, @11:39PM
I would be interested in looking at those photos. Please don't link to some grainy stuff that could just as easily be the bottom of a septic tank. Just a simple photo, showing details please. Something on Kodachrome would be a nice bonus. Nikons are nice . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rlDTK6QI-w [youtube.com]
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @12:00AM
What's next, 50 ways to leave your drill marks?
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 14, @11:22PM
One of my grand daughters was out gallivanting on her unicorn. Being magical creatures, the unicorn can take her way up high, beyond the atmosphere, while carrying it's own air supply. Anyway, they saw the space station, and decided to explore. They weren't challenged on the way in, so they snooped all over the place. When it was time to leave, the unicorn was in a tough position in a tight spot, and accidentally caused that "drill hole".
We've scolded the grand daughter, and told her no more unicorn rides for a month. She has promised to act more responsibly in the future. The next time she visits the space station, she'll get a fairy to take her. Fairies are fine - but we warned her about those damned gremlins. Gremlins are nothing but problems!
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Saturday September 15, @12:12AM
Looks like the Russians are taking a page from the Democrat's #RussiaRussiaRussia playbook and doing a search and replace.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 15, @12:14AM
Pretty easy to do when America has imposed sanctions on your country, with plans to do more [reuters.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday September 15, @12:36AM
Washington’s message is clear, do as we say or be punished – US Secretary of Energy Perry [rt.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 15, @12:37AM
Every time I read or hear about some joint US/Russian venture in space, I think about all that enmity on the ground. Crazy, isn't it? We want to cut Russia's throat, economically, but we depend on Russia to cooperate with us in space.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.