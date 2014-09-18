from the insert-something-witty-about-Logan-here dept.
This broken gene may have turned our ancestors into marathoners—and helped humans conquer the world
Despite our couch potato lifestyles, long-distance running is in our genes. A new study in mice pinpoints how a stretch of DNA likely turned our ancestors into marathoners, giving us the endurance to conquer territory, evade predators, and eventually dominate the planet. [...] Human ancestors first distinguished themselves from other primates by their unusual way of hunting prey. Instead of depending on a quick spurt of energy—like a cheetah—they simply outlasted antelopes and other escaping animals, chasing them until they were too exhausted to keep running. This ability would have become especially useful as the climate changed 3 million years ago, and forested areas of Africa dried up and became savannas. Lieberman and others have identified skeletal changes that helped make such long-distance running possible, like longer legs. Others have also proposed that our ancestors' loss of fur and expansion of sweat glands helped keep these runners cool.
[...] Some clues came 20 years ago, when Ajit Varki, a physician-scientist at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and colleagues unearthed one of the first genetic differences between humans and chimps [DOI: 10.1126/science.281.5382.1432] [DX]: a gene called CMP-Neu5Ac Hydroxylase (CMAH). Other primates have this gene, which helps build a sugar molecule called sialic acid that sits on cell surfaces. But humans have a broken version of CMAH, so they don't make this sugar, the team reported. Since then, Varki has implicated sialic acid in inflammation [DOI: 10.1126/science.322.5902.659] [DX] and resistance to malaria [DOI: 10.1126/science.329.5999.1586] [DX].
In the new study, Varki's team explored whether CMAH has any impact on muscles and running ability, in part because mice bred with a muscular dystrophy–like syndrome get worse when they don't have this gene. UCSD graduate student Jonathan Okerblom put mice with a normal and broken version of CMAH (akin to the human version) on small treadmills. UCSD physiologist Ellen Breen closely examined their leg muscles before and after running different distances, some after 2 weeks and some after 1 month. After training, the mice with the human version of the CMAH gene ran 12% faster and 20% longer than the other mice [DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2018.1656] [DX], the team reports today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. "Nike would pay a lot of money" for that kind of increase in performance in their sponsored athletes, Lieberman says.
Also at Discover Magazine.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Saturday September 15, @07:01AM
Oof! A genetics post on a weekend.
This isn't going to end well....