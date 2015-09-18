from the bad-blood dept.
'Vampire Facial' Becomes Actual Horror As N.M. Spa Clients Face HIV Testing
The vampire facial was only supposed to sound scary. Sure, it involves extracting the patient's own blood, isolating the platelet-rich plasma by spinning it in a centrifuge and then re-injecting it into the face. But the results are touted to be rejuvenated, smooth and supple skin, not an HIV or hepatitis scare, as clients of the VIP Spa in Albuquerque, N.M., are now facing.
Health officials say those who received the vampire facial there — or any other type of injection-related service — at the spa between May and June 2018 were potentially put at risk of contracting a blood-borne disease. The New Mexico Department of Health is urging them to come for free HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C testing as well as free counseling.
The department was tipped off after a spa client "developed an infection that may have resulted from a procedure performed by the VIP Spa." Health and state regulatory officials performed an inspection and found problems with needle storage, handling and disposal. A health department spokesman told NPR while it is still early in the investigation, no other infections have been identified.

