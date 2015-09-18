from the http://www.archersecuritygroup.com/dont-fall-double-digit-phone-scam/ dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
By next year, nearly half of the mobile phone calls we get will be scams, according to a new report from First Orion, a company that provides calls management and protection for T-Mobile, MetroPCs, Virgin Mobile and others.
The percentage of scam calls in US mobile traffic increased from 3.7 percent last year to 29.2 percent this year, and it's predicted to rise to 44.6 percent in 2019, First Orion said in a press release Wednesday.
The most popular method scammers use to try to get people to pick up the phone is called "neighborhood spoofing," where they disguise their numbers with a local prefix so people presume the calls are safe to pick up, First Onion said. Third-party call blocking apps may help protect consumers from known scam numbers, but they can't tell if a scammer hijacks someone's number and uses it for scam calls.
"Year after year, the scam call epidemic bombards consumers at record-breaking levels, surpassing the previous year and scammers increasingly invade our privacy at new extremes," First Orion CEO Charles Morgan said in the press release.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/almost-half-of-us-cell-phone-calls-will-be-scams-by-next-year-says-report/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @05:58PM (3 children)
Someone must be paying for these calls to go through in one way or another, is it just so cheap that the scammers are doing it?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday September 15, @06:01PM (2 children)
Who is responsible for setting the system up to enable number spoofing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @06:18PM (1 child)
I think we need to raise our focus from the laws of cause and effect into the land of miracles to solve this one. The holy spirit?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 15, @07:01PM
Some draconian punishments would cut into this market. Public executions. Or, if the government isn't willing to execute the scammers, then the court should announce the time and date on which a scammer is to be freed. Then stand back while the mob handles the scammer.
Maybe you can't catch them all, but the potential penalty will discourage a lot of them.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @06:23PM (2 children)
Let's give everyone 2 additional phone numbers; BAM, suddenly we've reduced that percentage back to a mere ~16% of all calls!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @06:25PM
That's CEO material right there: fix your metrics without addressing anything!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Saturday September 15, @06:37PM
I have another fix - just block all calls and claim that your spam filter "gets it right about as often as it gets it wrong, but that is very good for a first iteration"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @06:26PM
article 1 section 8 of the us constitution:
...
To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;
...
issue letters of marque and reprisal against the scammers. each head brought forth receives a large bounty.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday September 15, @06:26PM
Will be from Red Cross.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Saturday September 15, @06:41PM (1 child)
For me it's more like 80%, the other 20% being automated "you have an appointment at" messages. Can't remember the last time I actually used my phone as a phone. Everything is via text nowdays.
The phone companies are making money off this. The phone companies control the networks. The phone companies are the only ones that can stop it.
So. Every time I get a scam phone call my phone company pays me $1. I promise you, within a month the problem will go away.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @06:56PM
Same here, I already get more junk calls than real ones.
I'm using Mr. Number now, which has cut down a bit on it. If the number doesn't show an ID, it gets ended after 1 ring. I can limit the calls that do ring through to ones that are in my contacts list if I wish.
I suspect that given the amount of foot dragging going on with the telecoms that get paid to connect these calls, or worse provide directory service, that the only way this is going to stop is if people develop more efficient means of ignoring the calls and not paying them.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Saturday September 15, @07:16PM
Yeah, right. Scammers.