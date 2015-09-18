from the teste dept.
IPAWS National Test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on September 20, 2018. The WEA portion of the test commences at 2:18 p.m. EDT, and the EAS portion follows at 2:20 p.m. EDT. The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed. The WEA test message will be sent to cell phones that are connected to wireless providers participating in WEA. This is the fourth EAS nationwide test and the first national WEA test. Previous EAS national tests were conducted in November 2011, September 2016, and September 2017 in collaboration with the FCC, broadcasters, and emergency management officials in recognition of FEMA's National Preparedness Month.
[...] Cell towers will broadcast the WEA test for approximately 30 minutes beginning at 2:18 p.m. EDT. During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message. Some cell phones will not receive the test message, and cell phones should only receive the message once. The WEA test message will have a header that reads "Presidential Alert" and text that says:
"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations through alerts on cell phones. The national test will use the same special tone and vibration as with all WEA messages (i.e. Tornado Warning, AMBER Alert). Users cannot opt out of the WEA test. If circumstances, such as a major weather event, cause the IPAWS National Test to be postponed, the back-up date is Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 15, @08:21PM
"Not a scam, we swear." - FEMA, FCC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:24PM (1 child)
when will they start spamming us with "Amber Alterts" ????
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:44PM
Every time a child goes missing anywhere in the US. Think of the children, citizen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:25PM (4 children)
Thanks for the advance notice so I can keep my phone off for the afternoon.
Fuck them and their surveillance state. There is nothing they
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 15, @08:28PM
I'm pretty sure broadcasting a message to every person on the network doesn't require surveillance. At least, no more surveillance than you already experience by carrying a phone in the first place.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:30PM (1 child)
The state are getting faster, this dissident didn't even finish his sentence.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday September 15, @08:49PM
Quick indeed but he was about to write "*eL!_30*$*& NO CARRIER"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:45PM
There is nothing they *transmission terminated*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:27PM (2 children)
Now the FEMA camp conspiracy comes full circle, who's going to be imprisoned now? Let's ask Alex Jones :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:49PM
Last I heard the frogs were turned gay so they'd be friendly to the white tower elites' "progressive" agenda, and since Louisiana has a higher % black population and is known for cooking frog I think they'll be #1 on the list.
"But the hurricane isn't even hitting us!"
"Come with us ma'am, it is for your own protection. From us. If you don't obey."
obligatory /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @08:59PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IM7kSXxOZI [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday September 15, @08:37PM (1 child)
what use is a hurricane alert for the east coast when you live on the west coast?
Does the system send messages to any mobile in an area, on any carrier, or are the network operators involved?
"You don't get warning smses unless you're spending at least $50 a month"...
(Score: 1) by Acabatag on Saturday September 15, @08:39PM
My Boost Mobile plan is only $35. So I won't be getting this?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday September 15, @08:55PM
The FAKE MSM is working so hard, trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. Look what Fake News CNN did to Alex Jones & Infowars. Banned from Facebook, banned from YouTube, censored on iTunes. And now banned from Twitter. Because he told the truth! They call it DEPLATFORMED. And it can happen to me. You know they'd love to do it to me. Can you imagine Facebook banning me, Twitter banning me. They'd go out of business. And folks would get their News from the crooked failing @nytimes [twitter.com], @NBCNews [twitter.com], @ABC [twitter.com], @CBS [twitter.com] & @CNN [twitter.com]. Wet dream for Fake MSM. But, I have something to fall back on. The Emergency Alerts.
Don't worry, folks, I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry. No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will NEVER EVER stop fighting for the American people!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]