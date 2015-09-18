from the rusty-news dept.
Programming languages tend to polarize, and Rust is by far no exception. Whether it will stick around and grow as an alternative for the lower levels or not — time will tell. In the meantime, if you're curious about the language and its low-level abilities yourself, [phil-opp] has written a series of blog posts on building your own little bare metal kernel in Rust.
Starting from the basics, [phil-opp] describes in detail the set-up and build process to create a standalone executable that won't be linked against the Rust standard library. From here he proceeds to build a simple operating system kernel that prints a good old Hello World via VGA output — QEMU emulation included. And of course, there is a GitHub repository with all of the source code.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/09/08/pun-intended-bare-metal-attracts-rust/
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Saturday September 15, @10:49PM (1 child)
I am far from a programmer (Commodore BASIC in the '80s and '90s and TCL in the '90s and early '00s as a hobbyist was about the extent of it), but didn't Redox OS [redox-os.org] already write an operating system kernel in Rust?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @10:58PM
They felt ready. [radox.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @11:03PM (3 children)
TMB trying to convert us into Programmers! If you haven't had your programming shot, consider it now!
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday September 15, @11:20PM (2 children)
Living with chronic programming is not that bad.
I'm having it for more than half of my life, it's easier and cheaper to manage than, e.g., smoking.
Well managed and it even allows you to go fishing without the worry of the next day finances.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 15, @11:35PM (1 child)
Chronic programming = chronic sitting = death!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @11:39PM
Chronic programming = not getting paid = poverty = starvation = death.
I program on the floor because I can't afford a chair.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday September 15, @11:27PM (2 children)
Like the ARM7TDMI. I used to do Thumb firmware for the Oxford Semiconductor line of Firewire/USB to IDE bridge chips.
The first instruction always selected the endianness. There were a few other setup instructions that I don't recall, then it entered an infinite loop written in C at first then later C++.
All I/O was done by polling. There was no heap allocation - just stack and globals.
Those particular target boards are no longer made, but Atmel sells a wide variety of target boards.
My Oxford boards could receive firmware through a proprietary mechanism that could not be erased. The only "debugger" was a bank of eight LEDs that I could turn on and off individually.
I eventually clued in to the use of "while ( true ) ;" as the losing part of assertions. The watchdog reset quickly caught this, then my eight LEDs boogied for a little bit, eventually to trip the assert, the LEDs would stop boogieing then the watchdog would reset again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @11:47PM (1 child)
I prefer to write "for (;;)" which I read as "forever".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 15, @11:57PM
#define forever for (;;)
forever {
}