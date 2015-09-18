18/09/15/2223243 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday September 16, @01:03AM
from the nano-news dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
A new major release of open source text editor GNU nano is here. GNU nano 3.0 reads files 70% faster and brings several other features.
GNU nano is one of the most popular terminal based text editors. Those who keep forgetting how to exit Vim, seek refuge with GNU nano. It's a godsend for beginners who have to deal with editing in the command line while the experienced nano fans just swear by it.
I wouldn't normally consider a new version of a text editor really newsworthy but a 70% read speed increase is interesting to investigate even if only for an example of how not to do things from the prior versions.
Source: https://itsfoss.com/nano-3-release/
(Score: 4, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday September 16, @01:26AM
"We use vi, son. They use emacs."
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Sunday September 16, @01:54AM
I use it primarily on config files etc. I know enough vim to get around, but I don't like how vim and emacs make things work differently than how literally every other text editor on every other OS does. A text editor is a simple thing. You shouldn't need to read the manual to operate it. Nano does this pretty well.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208