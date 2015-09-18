Stories
Nano 3.0 Released! Reads Files 70% Faster

A new major release of open source text editor GNU nano is here. GNU nano 3.0 reads files 70% faster and brings several other features.

GNU nano is one of the most popular terminal based text editors. Those who keep forgetting how to exit Vim, seek refuge with GNU nano. It's a godsend for beginners who have to deal with editing in the command line while the experienced nano fans just swear by it.

I wouldn't normally consider a new version of a text editor really newsworthy but a 70% read speed increase is interesting to investigate even if only for an example of how not to do things from the prior versions.

Source: https://itsfoss.com/nano-3-release/

