Recent market research says that the average gamer spends six hours a week playing video games, and when you consider hardcore and professional gamers, you can be talking about six hours a day. IKEA, the ubiquitous Swedish furnishing company, has teamed up with the prosthetics firm UNYQ to design Ubik, the chair custom-fit to one's posterior. When someone purchases one in an IKEA store, they would get their backside scanned from which custom-made 3D-printed inserts would be produced and shipped to the customer.

"Gamers are an extreme use case. They're athletes, they're competing with their minds and their bodies," says Ingemarsson, as he tested the prototype on stage. "I think bringing this type of personalization to fit unique ergonomic needs, body types and modes of play will give somebody a healthier life and a better competitive advantage."