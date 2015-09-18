Stories
Twenty Projects That Just Won the Human Computer Interface Challenge

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday September 16, @12:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the making-cool-stuff dept.
Mobile Hardware Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The greatest hardware competition on the planet is going on right now. The Hackaday Prize is the Oscars of Open Hardware. It's the Nobel Prize of building a thing. It's the Fields Medal of firmware development, and simply making it to the finals grants you a knighthood in the upper echelon of hardware developers.

Last week, we wrapped up the fourth challenge in The Hackaday Prize, the Human Computer Interface challenge. Now we're happy to announce twenty of those projects have been selected to move onto the final round and have been awarded a $1000 cash prize. Congratulations to the winners of the Human Computer Interface Challenge in this year's Hackaday Prize.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/09/05/twenty-projects-that-just-won-the-human-computer-interface-challenge/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 16, @02:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 16, @02:13PM (#735651)

    I don't care unless Michael David Crawford won a prize for designing solar powered tents for the homeless with USB chargers for their phones and self cleaning chemical toilets inside.

