The greatest hardware competition on the planet is going on right now. The Hackaday Prize is the Oscars of Open Hardware. It's the Nobel Prize of building a thing. It's the Fields Medal of firmware development, and simply making it to the finals grants you a knighthood in the upper echelon of hardware developers.

Last week, we wrapped up the fourth challenge in The Hackaday Prize, the Human Computer Interface challenge. Now we're happy to announce twenty of those projects have been selected to move onto the final round and have been awarded a $1000 cash prize. Congratulations to the winners of the Human Computer Interface Challenge in this year's Hackaday Prize.