Mummified ice age wolf pup and caribou found in northern Canada
The rare remains of an ice-age wolf pup and a caribou will offer insights about life in Canada's far north more than 50,000 years ago, scientists say. The creatures were discovered with intact hair, skin, and muscle tissue.
They were found in 2016 by miners near Dawson City in Yukon, and handed over to palaeontologists for research and analysis. They are among the oldest mummified mammal soft tissue in the world, palaeontologist Grant Zazula said.
The wolf pup is estimated to have been about eight weeks old when it died. "It's beautiful, the fur, it's got the cute little paws and tail and the curled upper lip showing its teeth. It's spectacular," Mr Zazula told the Canadian Press news agency on Thursday.
Also at CBC and The Guardian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @12:58AM (3 children)
A caribou bit my sister!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @01:01AM (2 children)
We can revive it. We have the capability to build the world's first bionic werecaribou. Better, stronger, faster. More aggressive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:09AM
I raise your threat one Teen Wolf and shake my body rigorously in anticipation of your scientific advancement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:36AM
And tastier. Hmm carribou jerky
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:21AM (1 child)
So.. uhh... jerky?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday September 17, @01:31AM
Of wolf...and Man. [youtube.com]