from the depressing-news dept.
Florence bringing 'catastrophic' flooding, mudslides deep into North Carolina
Rivers approached record flood stage and more than 680,000 utility customers were without power Sunday as North Carolina struggled under the crushing fury of Florence, the mighty hurricane diminished to a tropical depression but still pounding the region with unrelenting rain.
The Florence death toll rose to 14 Sunday after a truck lost control on a flooded South Carolina.
Florence has stalled over the Carolinas and was forecast to dump up to 10 more inches of rain in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said. Parts of southeastern North Carolina could see up to 40 inches before the rain ends Monday. And the damage isn't confined to the coast.
"These rainfall amounts will produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Virginia," the hurricane center warned.
Sections of two interstates, I-40 and I-95, were shut down due to flooding and debris. Several rivers were approaching record levels, and officials warned that cresting in some areas won't come until later in the week.
Previously: Hurricane Florence Threatens Carolinas and Georgia on U.S. East Coast
Related Stories
takyon: Florence is currently expected to make landfall in North Carolina during the early morning or afternoon on Friday. There have been mandatory evacuation orders, but they may be widely ignored.
A category 2 (formerly category 4) hurricane named "Florence" is heading for the eastern coast of the US. This being around the midpoint of the hurricane season, that's not unusual. This hurricane is, however, expected to make landfall much further north than is usual: near the border between the states of North Carolina and South Carolina. As you may recall, Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, Texas last year with many areas receiving over 40 inches of rain (peak total was 60 inches) over a four-day period. Florence is similar in that there is a high pressure ridge just north of the point of landfall. It is anticipated that this will keep Florence part way over the ocean (picking up additional moisture) and part way over land (dumping copious amounts of rain).
Hurricanes cause damage in three ways: wind damage, storm surge, and rain (flooding).
Let's start with the wind. Recent readings (according to Wikipedia): sustained winds 110 knots (120 mph; 205 km/h) (1-min mean) gusting to 140 knots (150 mph; 250 km/h). (Aerodynamic drag is proportional to the square of the wind velocity. Stick your arm straight out the window of a vehicle travelling at 60 mph. Now take that force and double it. And then double it again. Now imagine that force being applied against something the size of a building. Widespread structural damage is likely.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday September 17, @04:36AM
-"
You say that like it's a bad thing.
site:soylentnews.org "Fuck MDC" [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @04:59AM (1 child)
This damage and destruction is all because trump stole a jolly rancher from a disabled classmate in 5th grade.
(Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Monday September 17, @05:16AM
More Fake News. Designed by the Dems to make me look as bad as possible.
"When Trump visited the island territory last October, OFFICIALS told him in a briefing 16 PEOPLE had died from Maria." The Amazon Washington Post. This was long AFTER the hurricane took place. Over many months it went to 64 PEOPLE. Then, like magic, "3000 PEOPLE KILLED." They hired GWU Research to tell them how many people had died in Puerto Rico (how would they not know this?). This method was never done with previous hurricanes because other jurisdictions know how many people were killed. FIFTY TIMES LAST ORIGINAL NUMBER -- NO WAY!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 17, @05:00AM
More drama!
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @05:02AM
A stat Id like to see is the total gallons of water dumped and how much sea levels are reduced due to that.
(Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Monday September 17, @05:03AM
FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are working really hard on hurricane Florence. As the storm begins to finally recede, they will kick into an even higher gear. Very Professional! Can you imagine if Crooked Hillary was in charge of the federal? We'd have MASSIVE Carnage, folks!!!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]