Cryptocurrency Mining Attacks Using Leaked NSA Hacking Tools Are Still Highly Active a Year Later

posted by mrpg on Monday September 17, @10:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the [sigh] dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

It's been over a year since highly classified exploits built by the National Security Agency were stolen and published online.

One of the tools, dubbed EternalBlue, can covertly break into almost any Windows machine around the world. It didn't take long for hackers to start using the exploits to run ransomware on thousands of computers, grinding hospitals and businesses to a halt. Two separate attacks in as many months used WannaCry and NotPetya ransomware, which spread like wildfire. Once a single computer in a network was infected, the malware would also target other devices on the network. The recovery was slow and cost companies hundreds of millions in damages.

Yet, more than a year since Microsoft released patches that slammed the backdoor shut, almost a million computers and networks are still unpatched and vulnerable to attack.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/14/cryptocurrency-mining-attacks-using-leaked-nsa-hacking-tools-are-still-highly-active-a-year-later/

Original Submission


