Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Linux 4.19-rc4 is out today as the very latest weekly development test kernel for Linux 4.19. It's another fairly routine kernel update at this stage, but more shocking is that Linus Torvalds will be taking a temporary leave from kernel maintainership and Greg Kroah-Hartman will take over the rest of the Linux 4.19 cycle.
Following the recent decision to change the location of the Linux Kernel Summit after Torvalds accidentally booked his flights to the wrong dates/location, plus other discussions happening recently, Linus Torvalds is taking a temporary leave. "I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately," he wrote as part of today's 4.19-rc4 announcement.
So it begins.
The Linux kernel has adopted a new code of conduct. The link to the code of conduct is here.
It seems Linus Torvalds is also taking a break from being the top kernel maintainer.
The short story is Linus screwing up his scheduling to the Linux maintainers conference which was entirely rescheduled around his mistake. Then he was approached by people who are concerned about his blunt (or some consider rude) comments on the kernel dev mailing list.
I, personally, will miss Linus and I hope he gets things figured out.
Linux kernel firebrand Linus Torvalds has apologized for his explosive rants, and vowed to take a break from the open-source project and seek help.
In a mailing list message on Sunday, Torvalds admitted his "flippant attacks in emails" to fellow Linux programmers and project contributors "have been both unprofessional and uncalled for. Especially at times when I made it personal ... I know now this was not OK and I am truly sorry."
"I need to change some of my behavior," he added, "and I want to apologize to the people that my personal behavior hurt and possibly drove away from kernel development entirely."
Torvalds, who created the Linux operating system kernel in 1991 and has overseen its development ever since, also promised to take a breather from the project – like the sabbatical he took to create Git – and do some self-reflection to, well, be nicer to everyone.
Elon Musk was in the news recently for blowups, as well. Should technology professionals make stress management and interpersonal skills part of their professional regimen, for their own long-term personal and professional health?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday September 17, @12:26PM (1 child)
I don't think my own two are sufficient for a facepalm of this magnitude.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:23PM
Why would you facepalm, you weren't the one forcing a conference to reschedule around your schedule?
Or are you commenting on the change from the meritocracy "code of conflict" to the millennial "code of conduct" ??
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @12:44PM (1 child)
Does the Code of Conduct mean that Linus can't generically insult people for bad code? Probably not.
Will Linus come back refreshed and "emotionally sensitive" after his little vacation? Probably.
Of course, it could be more sinister. As one commenter [phoronix.com] put it, "What dirt do they have on Linus?"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:26PM
It's a corporate takeover, plain and simple.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday September 17, @12:48PM (2 children)
I remember when he chewed out Kay Sievers, big time. There were some people who responded "Oh noes! Linus said something mean!" And then there were people like me who read the rest of the dispute, and concluded that Linus' statement was completely justified - Kay had broken something and repeatedly responded with "not a bug".
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @12:56PM
The concerns might go deeper than just Linus being mean to people on mailing lists. There was this:
make all relocate... Linux kernel dev summit shifts to Scotland – to fit Torvald's holiday plans [theregister.co.uk]
Dude's 48, with the bulk of the tech world on his shoulders. He could use a break, and might be being diplomatic (lying/exaggerating) about his reason for taking a break. "[Getting] some assistance on how to understand people's emotions and respond appropriately" could just mean chatting with friends or his wife.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:38PM
I am split about this one. On one hand I think he deserves to be healthy. On the other hand, most of the greatest accomplishments the world has ever seen were accomplished by unhealthy people. So it is good for him, but maybe not so good for the project.
Personally I think they should invent a nobel prize for Linus and Stallman. They have given them out for a hell of a lot less.
Where would the world be without these guys?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:11PM
i suppose with all the communication going on (and enabled by a rather open and stable os kernel) a "smurfikation" of the population was prone to happen sooner then later.
thus the problem dealing with smurfs is that a leader has to be rather forceful or abrasive to get a point across so that it doesnt just turn blue and disappear in the blue samness of everything?
ofc it could just be jelousy of the silver spoon born segment of the population which has a monopoly on emotional unjustified (in their case) outbursts ; )
anyways ... happy holidays.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @01:54PM
What about medical professionals? Doctors will get so bent out of shape that they will physically throw things at their nurses and injure them. Most doctors I've had the displeasure of interacting with in a B2B context have been immature little shits, and the tiniest little perceived slight against their massive, over-inflated egos will throw them into an unprovoked tirade that makes Gunnery Sergeant Hartman look like a care bear.
I have never once in my life witnessed this level of childish behavior from an IT professional.
Whataboutism is about hypocrisy on the part of a gaslighting asshole. The misogynerd narrative has gone too far. The medical professions need to fix their shit. What about diversity in MDs and DOs? Why aren't MDs and DOs nearly as diverse as RNs? Where is the media smear campaign? How many patients need to suffer preventable medical mistakes before we reign in the abusive, violent behavior of MDs?