On September 6th, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) made the decision to temporarily vacate the Sunspot Solar Observatory at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico as a precautionary measure while addressing a security issue. The facility closed down in an orderly fashion and is now re-opening. The residents that vacated their homes will be returning to the site, and all employees will return to work this week.
AURA has been cooperating with an on-going law enforcement investigation of criminal activity that occurred at Sacramento Peak. During this time, we became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents. For this reason, AURA temporarily vacated the facility and ceased science activities at this location.
The decision to vacate was based on the logistical challenges associated with protecting personnel at such a remote location, and the need for expeditious response to the potential threat. AURA determined that moving the small number of on-site staff and residents off the mountain was the most prudent and effective action to ensure their safety.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports:
The Sunspot Observatory is temporarily closed due to a security issue at the facility that's located 17 miles south of Cloudcroft in the Sacramento Mountains Friday, an Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) spokeswoman Shari Lifson said.
"The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy who manages the facility is addressing a security issue at this time," Lifson said. "We have decided to vacate the facility at this time as precautionary measure. It was our decision to evacuate the facility." She said she cannot comment on the specifics of the security issue.
[...] Otero County Sheriff Benny House said the Otero County Sheriff's Office was asked to standby. "The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] is refusing to tell us what's going on," House said. "We've got people up there (at Sunspot) that requested us to standby while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was nobody will say."
He said he has a lot of unanswered questions about what occurred at Sunspot. "But for the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there," House said. "There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers but nobody would tell us anything."
Why would the FBI order a sunspot research facility closed, but be unable (or unwilling) to give a reason?
takyon on Monday September 17, @03:42PM
Sure, that statement will mollify the journalists, conspiracy theorists, and dank memers.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
ikanreed on Monday September 17, @03:50PM
Literally nothing in the world mollifies conspiracy theorists. That's practically their defining characteristic: evidence and arguments against the conspiracy are, in fact, more conspiracy.
As to memers: I think I'm only concerned about the opinions of the sapient. Merely responding to their environment and repeating back everything they hear is more parrot than human.
ikanreed on Monday September 17, @03:45PM
I know our national government sucks balls, but if there was something "they don't want us to see" shutting down just one observatory would be woefully inadequate to stop those pesky scientists from finding it.
Using conspiracies to explain everything in the world sucks and I wish people would stop doing it(absent specific evidence of knowledge and cooperation of a particular plot by specific individuals, I'm not trying to say watergate didn't happen e.g.)