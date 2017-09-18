from the out-of-this-world! dept.
Kerbal Space Program (KSP) is a remarkably rich, open-ended physics-based space program simulator. The types of spacecraft and missions you can design and simulate, particularly with a very active modding community is practically endless. Do you want to fly the Enterprise? Which one? Perhaps see if you can survive out of Andy Weir's The Martian?
PCGamer has an article on a person who has logged more than 4000 hours on KSP. The user, known as ShadowZone in the Steam community, spends many hours designing and implementing complex spacecraft as well as calculating flight plans. It is an interesting read for anyone who has given this game a try, and if you're not careful you may learn something before it's done.
When I first spied the 39-year-old father of two discussing his playtime on Twitter, I wanted him to answer one simple question: What do you even do in Kerbal Space Program for that length of time? Well if you're Daniel, you spend it building staggeringly complex machines to then launch on missions so daring it'd make Arthur C. Clarke sweat—all while rediscovering that childish sense of wonder that makes space so captivating to begin with.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @05:13PM (3 children)
I suggest that you instead spend 4000 hours building something in this world.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @05:49PM
What do you mean? Won't the Air Force let me go through the Stargate if I play Kerbal all day, every day?
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Monday September 17, @05:50PM
Written by a bitter person who's idea of fun is work.
Just fuck the hell off. I would say someone who works all of their life away has lost far more than this person.
I enjoy my life, and I'm sure the subject of this article enjoys his.
I seriously doubt you enjoy yours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @05:50PM
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 17, @05:13PM
How to begin to rationalize when you realize how much of your life you've invested in a video game.
I get it though, immersive simulators poke all the parts of the engineer brain that love solving problems with none of the obnoxious "doing what other people want" or "mindless paperwork" that go with the real job. Just sometimes I think about the time I've invested in something pointless and wonder where I'd be if I were a little more serious about playing violin or teaching my dog new tricks or learning a language, or heaven help me, meeting new people.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday September 17, @05:36PM
