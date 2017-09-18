18/09/17/2033247 story
from the Also-boosting-snack-food-market dept.
Coca-Cola says it's monitoring the nascent industry and is interested in drinks infused with CBD -- the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high. The Atlanta-based soft drinks maker is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, according to a report from BNN Bloomberg Television.
"We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @09:59PM
Well...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @10:03PM (1 child)
Health craze! Oh yeah, CBD [wikipedia.org] in a can sounds great... nah, gimme THC with a little bit of coca-colaine instead.
2021: Marley Beverage Company [drinkmarley.com] devastated by Coca Cola's new line of CBD-infused wellness beverages!!!
The more interesting part of the story is the big money [npr.org] being spent by beer companies to break into the Cannadian canabis industry. How many of these companies spent money fighting cannabis legalization [theintercept.com]?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday September 17, @10:19PM
If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 17, @10:10PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @10:39PM
Put cocaine back in, bring back the original Coke. It's the real thing.