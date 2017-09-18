Stories
Coca-Cola Is Eyeing the Cannabis Market

posted by martyb on Monday September 17, @09:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the Also-boosting-snack-food-market dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Coca-Cola says it's monitoring the nascent industry and is interested in drinks infused with CBD -- the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high. The Atlanta-based soft drinks maker is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, according to a report from BNN Bloomberg Television.

"We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

