As technology and society change the work we do changes with it. Some people with lots of data about what work people do have picked out five up and coming in demand jobs in Australia for 2018 showing which career paths are likely to be worth aiming for in the next decade. The positions have been described as "Customer success manager", "Data scientist", "Full stack engineer", "Cyber security", and "Experience designer". This will primarily be of interest to IT graduates and anyone already in IT looking to cash in on the changing direction of the industry.

Original Submission