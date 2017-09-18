18/09/17/2036221 story
posted by martyb on Monday September 17, @11:33PM
from the Evolve-or-retire-dept dept.
from the Evolve-or-retire-dept dept.
As technology and society change the work we do changes with it. Some people with lots of data about what work people do have picked out five up and coming in demand jobs in Australia for 2018 showing which career paths are likely to be worth aiming for in the next decade. The positions have been described as "Customer success manager", "Data scientist", "Full stack engineer", "Cyber security", and "Experience designer". This will primarily be of interest to IT graduates and anyone already in IT looking to cash in on the changing direction of the industry.
Emerging Australian Jobs in the New Millennium | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 17, @11:49PM (3 children)
...proofreaders queue up for the dole.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday September 17, @11:59PM
I will visit and perform my duties to the fullest. But Australia may not like Whites there. They may like Chinks.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Monday September 17, @11:59PM
You don't need proofreaders if you use emojis!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 18, @12:00AM
fixeb
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @12:02AM (1 child)
Not all millennial career paths are IT based. Consider such up-and-coming positions as gender identification engineer, gender-flexible bathroom construction manager and full stack tattoo designer.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Tuesday September 18, @12:18AM
I've always wondered why people working for barista wages, living in cities with stratospheric rents, can always afford full sleeve tattoos.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Tuesday September 18, @12:03AM
I am entirely certain that any company with employees described as "Customer success manager" is one that has utterly no idea what good customer service entails, how to provide it, and why it actually matters. But then again I live in Canada, where "service" usually means "you're just lucky we'll even bother to take your money."
Unless "Customer success manager" is just another euphemism for "Call centre drone."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @12:10AM (1 child)
"Full stack engineer" = you must do 3 jobs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @12:14AM
You mean Full Stack DevOps must do 3 jobs.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @12:11AM
Nice lie you're telling, mate.
All the IT jobs will be filled by Indians and Maori. Not Whites.