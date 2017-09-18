Two years after the infamous exploding issues suffered by the recalled Galaxy Note 7, there's now a report of a woman's Galaxy Note 9 catching fire.

The woman, Diane Chung, said that she had a Galaxy Note 9 in her purse recently and spontaneously caught fire, according to the New York Post, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit. The incident occurred on Sept. 3, when Chung was in an elevator.

She said in the court documents that the Galaxy Note 9 "became extremely hot" in her purse. She then heard "a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke," the lawsuit alleges, according to the Post.

After seeing the smoke, Chung said that she placed her bag on the floor in the elevator and tried to remove the phone. In doing so, she burned her fingers and was "extremely panicked," according to the lawsuit. A thick smoke was clouding her vision in the elevator.