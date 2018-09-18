from the if-I-could-turn-back-time dept.
Sarcopenia, a decline in skeletal muscle in older people, contributes to loss of independence.
[...] Sarcopenia can be considered for muscle what osteoporosis is to bone,” Dr. John E. Morley, geriatrician at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, wrote in the journal Family Practice. He pointed out that up to 13 percent of people in their 60s and as many as half of those in their 80s have sarcopenia.
As Dr. Jeremy D. Walston, geriatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, put it, “Sarcopenia is one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults.”
Yet few practicing physicians alert their older patients to this condition and tell them how to slow or reverse what is otherwise an inevitable decline that can seriously impair their physical and emotional well-being and ability to carry out the tasks of daily life. Sarcopenia is also associated with a number of chronic diseases, increasingly worse insulin resistance, fatigue, falls and, alas, death.
A decline in physical activity, common among older people, is only one reason sarcopenia happens. Other contributing factors include hormonal changes, chronic illness, body-wide inflammation and poor nutrition.
But — and this is a critically important “but” — no matter how old or out of shape you are, you can restore much of the strength you already lost. Dr. Moffat noted that research documenting the ability to reverse the losses of sarcopenia — even among nursing home residents in their 90s — has been in the medical literature for 30 years, and the time is long overdue to act on it.
[...] Dr. Morley, among others, points out that adding and maintaining muscle mass also requires adequate nutrients, especially protein, the main constituent of healthy muscle tissue.
Protein needs are based on a person’s ideal body weight, so if you’re overweight or underweight, subtract or add pounds to determine how much protein you should eat each day. To enhance muscle mass, Dr. Morley said that older people, who absorb protein less effectively, require at least 0.54 grams of protein per pound of ideal body weight, an amount well above what older people typically consume.
Thus, if you are a sedentary aging adult who should weigh 150 pounds, you may need to eat as much as 81 grams (0.54 x 150) of protein daily. To give you an idea of how this translates into food, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter has 8 grams of protein; 1 cup of nonfat milk, 8.8 grams; 2 medium eggs, 11.4 grams; one chicken drumstick, 12.2 grams; a half-cup of cottage cheese, 15 grams; and 3 ounces of flounder, 25.5 grams. Or if you prefer turkey to fish, 3 ounces has 26.8 grams of protein.
“Protein acts synergistically with exercise to increase muscle mass,” Dr. Morley wrote, adding that protein foods naturally rich in the amino acid leucine — milk, cheese, beef, tuna, chicken, peanuts, soybeans and eggs — are most effective.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday September 18, @03:09AM (1 child)
I remember reading about this. Of course exercise and strength training are needed, but also the important nutritional ingredients: whey protein, creatine, vitamin D, calcium and fish oil.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170718142925.htm [sciencedaily.com]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4623318/ [nih.gov]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday September 18, @03:23AM
https://modernfarmer.com/2013/05/whey-too-much-greek-yogurts-dark-side/ [modernfarmer.com]
Don't strain your yogurt!
(Score: 2) by Corelli's A on Tuesday September 18, @03:35AM
I was in my 40's and read some article by a couple of docs whose proposition was that age was not an excuse for deteriorating fitness. Unfortunately, I don't remember their names, but the message stuck with me. For over a decade I have rowed 5x/week and given up the morning doughnuts. Hope to live to see my future grandchildren born and married.
Start small; start today; keep starting again. Doooo eeeeeeet.