A glitch within the Uber driver payment system is forcing San Diego drivers off the road, and riders are paying for it with higher charges.

[...] Uber drivers earn a commission on each drive that they perform. At the end of the trip, that money is pooled and is available two ways for the driver. The most traditional is a weekly period paid into a bank account after the period ends. The other method is InstaPay, which drivers use to finance their Uber duties. Instapay allows drivers to "cash out" their earnings, and thus self-fund their Uber duties without having to access their traditional accounts.

The glitch within the system has halted payments being made to drivers, and unable to access their funds, drivers are not available to Uber. By mid-afternoon Friday, September 14, the glitch had pushed enough San Diego drivers off the platform that the entire region began to surge. Surge is higher pay for the drivers that continue to work, and, higher costs for passenger riders

The glitch in the payment system also means that trip and safety issues are unable to be reported, either by the passenger, or the driver.