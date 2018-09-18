18/09/18/0332241 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday September 18, @09:16AM
from the and-others dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
A security researcher has found a new way to crash and restart any iPhone — with just a few lines of code. Sabri Haddouche tweeted a proof-of-concept webpage with just 15 lines of code.
Sabri Haddouche tweeted a proof-of-concept webpage with just 15 lines of code which, if visited, will crash and restart an iPhone or iPad. Those on macOS may also see Safari freeze when opening the link.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/15/a-new-css-based-web-attack-will-crash-and-restart-your-iphone/
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday September 18, @10:15AM
Why is the browser that intricately linked to the iOS userland?
Wtf?
Who does that? And moreover, who runs the OS on one process, that can be crashed and affect all others?
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208