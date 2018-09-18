Stories
A New CSS-Based Web Attack Will Crash and Restart Your iPhone

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 18, @09:16AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

A security researcher has found a new way to crash and restart any iPhone — with just a few lines of code. Sabri Haddouche tweeted a proof-of-concept webpage with just 15 lines of code.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/15/a-new-css-based-web-attack-will-crash-and-restart-your-iphone/

