18/09/18/0438253 story
posted by takyon on Tuesday September 18, @10:50AM
from the moonbeam-powered dept.
California Gov. Jerry Brown to launch satellite to track greenhouse gas emissions
California Gov. Jerry Brown started the week by signing a pair of actions to get his state to use nothing but electric power drawn from green sources like wind and solar by 2045. He ended the week Friday with a surprise: The state would launch its "own damn satellite" to track down greenhouse gas emitters who fuel global warming.
Brown announces California plan to launch satellite to track climate change
News of California's satellite was among an abundance of pomp and pageantry on Friday when some of the week's biggest names took the stage, including musician Dave Matthews, former Secretary of State John Kerry and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @11:34AM (6 children)
Takyon edited the submission, the original quoted story referenced the SFC article with additional content exposing the hypocrisy we've come to expect.
Similar sentiment from amateur pilot Harrison Ford.
And private jet owner Leonardo Dicaprio
It seems we could drastically cut global emissions just by getting rid of climate change activists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @11:42AM
You are still blowing out CO2, you hypocrite.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday September 18, @11:45AM (2 children)
He edited out the ad-hominem noise around the celebs and kept the news worthy content. Would you rather the discussion focus on the satellite and the politics, or on the celebs?
compiling...
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday September 18, @11:50AM
Opportunity to diss rich people, celebrities, or anyone better known/wealthier.. because you can't be concerned for the environment and do *anything*; live in a cave and eat fallen nuts or you just don't care, not really.
California doing a launch for a launch is very.. hollywood.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @11:52AM
It's not "ad-hominem" and there's no problem with Takyon's editing. I was simply reiterating that it is, almost without fail, the biggest polluters lecturing us.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 18, @11:48AM (1 child)
Oh, boo-bloody-hoo! Fact is: "California to Launch Weather Satellite" - thumbs up to takyon for doing his job properly.
Everything else in that garbage you linked originally is injective and opinions - stick them in the comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @11:57AM
I see, CO2 emissions are a problem skeptics are like "holocaust deniers", [thehill.com] except for when celebrities pollute and then objecting to it is just an opinion?