Open Insulin, 'DIY bio' and the future of pharma
The development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States is a complex landscape involving intellectual property and strict federal regulations. But according to Colorado State University scientists, the status quo of the U.S. pharmaceutical market may soon be turned on its head. That's due in part to a growing community of do-it-yourself "biohackers" who are disrupting business-as-usual for pharmaceutical discovery, development and distribution. A Sept. 13 perspective piece in Trends in Biotechnology [DOI: 10.1016/j.tibtech.2018.07.009] [DX] frames these emerging issues, and predicts how the pharmaceutical industry, and the U.S. regulatory environment, will need to change in response.
[...] The authors use the California-based Open Insulin Project as a case study of how the DIY bio movement might shape the future of medicine. Founded in 2015, the project's creators are trying to increase competition in the insulin market by developing and releasing an open-source protocol for manufacturing off-patent insulin.
Why does the Open Insulin Project exist in the first place? Insulin is 100 years old, but it remains prohibitively expensive for many patients, with some uninsured patients paying up to $400 a month for this life-saving medicine. People are angry, and in some cases, people are dying, from lack of access to affordable insulin.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @12:50PM (10 children)
...but then I live in a civilized country, not a 3rd-world backwater like the USA.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 18, @12:52PM (7 children)
Someone or something paid for your insulin. If the manufacturing costs were cheaper, there's more money that could be spent on a park or something.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @01:17PM
I'd much rather see my tax money pay for someones insulin than bomb some foreign country.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Tuesday September 18, @01:22PM (3 children)
The problem is
What is cheaper?
A decentralized small volume buyer vs A centralized volume buyer
What is cheaper?
An amputated citizen and or even a minimal hospitalization for diabetes vs Help the person with a very simple medicine so he can be productive.
We are not talking about Hepatitis C here, and even there, there may be a case....
Morality vs Economics/Math
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 18, @01:31PM (2 children)
It's possible that the DIY bio crowd will come up with an absolutely cheaper method of making the insulin. In which case the official producers can adopt that method and scale it up. Or maybe it will only be significantly cheaper because they are skipping safety and quality control checks, and there's lower transportation costs (when made in your home or locally), etc.
Whatever the case, the Open Insulin Project and others like it can't be stopped. Only driven underground, like other biologists and chemists (except there is much more sympathy for someone making cheap insulin than cheap meth, so they could probably distribute it without getting ratted out).
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Tuesday September 18, @01:52PM
I am with you on this, this is good. Competition is good, if it fails its part of life.
This is where the actual philosophy and morality enter: Is the US system, with it's Darwinism always going to come out on top of the game? Perhaps. Is it worth it?
One of my current philosophical dilemmas.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Tuesday September 18, @01:56PM
Or more likely, it will cost twice as much to make but without the rapacious markup, will only cost 1/10th as much to the end user.
The market is broken.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @01:25PM (1 child)
I'm not the AC above, but my guess is he was referring to the obesity rate in the US. His insulin is free because his own pancreas produces it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 18, @01:52PM
Pancreas - the enemy of diabetes research and the profi... no, scratch that - and the jobs.
Big Pharma should lobby for regulation imposing the surgical removal of the pancreas immediately after birth
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 18, @01:41PM
Objection. They are the bloody-edge of the advancement into the corporatist feudalism.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @01:50PM
That's why this project is not based in your country. You're still paying for it.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 18, @12:54PM (1 child)
There are a lot of problems in and around the pharma industry. Basic capitalism works, in the sense that potential profits drive research. However, the patent system is being abused, and there is a lot of corruption in the drug approval, and the corresponding suppression of generics. Here's a three-step suggestion:
- Let companies charge whatever crazy prices they want. Do not require any insurance or government program to purchase any particular drug. If their prices are too high, no one will buy their drugs.
- Be strict about patents: one term, no renewal, no trivial adaptations (like changing dosages, etc.) that effectively extend the patent.
- Be generous with approval of generics.
The result: At latest, any drug will be available for generic manufacture after 17 years, which is not all that long in the scheme of things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @01:51PM
Even after patent expiration, many drugs are expensive due to its niche target market and few producers. In fact, some pharma pay off generic makers to not produce out-of-patent medicines because they can both make more money that way. Market failure is built-in for medicine.