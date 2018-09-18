[...] This all seemed to me to be something that GnuPG is designed to do and does quite well. So I sent an email on Friday night to the sender of the letter requesting specific issues that my provider did not comply with. This morning I received a call from the DoL[*], and was able to successfully argue for GnuPG's qualification as an electronic records notary public technology provider for the State of Washington.

In short, GnuPG can now be used to perform notarial acts < http://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=42.45.140> in the State of Washington!