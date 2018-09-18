Stories
GnuPG for Washington State Electronic Notary Public Endorsements

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 18, @05:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the show-me-a-sign dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

C.J. Collier posted to the gnupg-users' list about working through the steps to get GNU Privacy Guard approved for Washington State electronic notary public endorsements:

[...] This all seemed to me to be something that GnuPG is designed to do and does quite well. So I sent an email on Friday night to the sender of the letter requesting specific issues that my provider did not comply with. This morning I received a call from the DoL[*], and was able to successfully argue for GnuPG's qualification as an electronic records notary public technology provider for the State of Washington.

In short, GnuPG can now be used to perform notarial acts < http://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=42.45.140> in the State of Washington!

[*] DoL: WA State Licensing (DOL) Official Site: Home

Original Submission


