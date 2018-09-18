from the And-microwaves-that-turn-into-cameras,-et-cetera.-So-we-know-that-that-is-just-a-fact-of-modern-life dept.
Amazon plans to release at least 8 new Alexa-powered devices, including a microwave, an amplifier, and an in-car gadget
Amazon is doubling down on its Alexa-powered devices, with plans to release at least 8 new voice-controlled hardware devices before the end of the year, CNBC has learned.
The devices include, among others, a microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer, and an in-car gadget, people familiar with the matter said. All of the devices will be Alexa-enabled, meaning they can easily connect to the voice assistant. Some of the devices will also have Alexa built in.
Amazon is expected to reveal some of these devices at an event later this month, according to an internal document describing the plans.
The new devices reflect Amazon's ambition to make its Alexa voice technology ubiquitous by focusing on areas where people spend most of their time — at home and in the car. Alexa was initially considered a geeky experiment at Amazon. Now it is now one of the most popular voice assistants, leading the growth of the burgeoning smart speaker market, which is expected to be worth $30 billion by 2024, according to Global Market Insights.
Alexa-"powered" microwave ovens would be among the first consumer "AI" devices with the ability to harm small animals or babies.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @08:26PM
Would pay more for devices that don't belong in Creepsville.
(Score: 3, Touché) by MostCynical on Tuesday September 18, @08:28PM
man takes food from microwave "Ow. Ow, hot, fuck!"
Could-be-worse: Alexa orders an attractive prostitute to his house.
Worse: he is chased by his microwave weilding his "smart" sex toys.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 18, @08:31PM (1 child)
Engineer: "Hey... what if we added a totally unnecessary feature to loads of electronics, that solves literally zero practical problems?"
Management: "I don't know... that doesn't seem... won't it cost more?"
Engineer: "I guess we could reduce costs gathering information marketing purposes, but that--"
Management: "Yeah! Okay, raise prices for new features and spy on everyone all the time!"
Engineer: "Wait, it'll add failure points to the design and they'll break more often. We can't do that"
Management: "And we can sell them new microwaves every 2 years instead of every 15? Throw all the old microwaves in the fucking garbage"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @08:34PM
The Butlerian Jihad creeps closer, only Herbert got it wrong. It wasn't true AI that turned on us but the fuckers using their shit AI to turn humanity into one giant pig farm.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @08:39PM (2 children)
More invasion, more cost, more things to break. Just because you can do it, does not mean it should be done.
My microwave needs to cook food, not be on the internet or order dinner for me when it thinks i'm hungry. Nor does it need to report back to Amazon what i just ate. Its a freaking food cooking device.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @09:05PM
It's not your needs they're trying to satisfy.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday September 18, @09:09PM
I dunno, a toilet that knew I had a sense of humor and did things like start playing Feed Me Seymour [youtube.com] when I sat down wouldn't entirely suck. I'd probably get bored with it after a week or three though and drag a hot wall voltage wire across the more delicate electronics as a subtle hint to STFU though.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday September 18, @09:12PM
No, just no! I don't want "smart" voice enabled devices! My dumb refrigerator, stove, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, clothes washer/dryer, thermostat, light switches, TVs, alarm clock, etc. all work JUST FINE without voice control and without phoning home to someone else's spy server.
It's bad enough that I have to take serious measures to keep my PC and my cell phone from completely siphoning up my life. I probably don't do enough to be honest. I suppose I could get rid of my phone and Internet and be a hermit (more than I already am).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @09:13PM
...to all those devices when the corporate overlords that be switch from "AI" (a.k.a. PRNG by another name) to the next buzzword iteration?