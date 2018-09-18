from the Big-oops-made-big-booms dept.
Pipe pressure before gas explosions was 12 times too high
The pressure in natural gas pipelines prior to a series of explosions and fires in Massachusetts last week was 12 times higher than it should have been, according to a letter from the state's U.S. senators to executives of the utility in charge of the pipelines.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey sent the letter Monday seeking answers about the explosions from the heads of Columbia Gas, the company that serves the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas.
"The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has reported that the pressure in the Columbia Gas system should have been around 0.5 pounds per square inch (PSI), but readings in the area reached at least 6 PSI — twelve times higher than the system was intended to hold," the letter said.
The pressure spike registered in a Columbia Gas control room in Ohio, the senators said in the letter, which requests a reply by Wednesday.
Previously: 60-80 Homes Burn; Gas Line "Incident" in Northern Massachusetts
An estimated 60 to 80 fires, 3 explosions, and numerous gas leaks were reported last night in the towns around Lawrence, MA (north of Boston). The incident has been linked to lines operated by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Columbia Gas has not released an official cause yet, but MEMA (The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) and some of the local firefighters have speculated that the cause was an over-pressurized gas line. Columbia was conducting planned upgrades on the lines at the time of the incident. One person has been killed; 25 more have been injured.
I was listening to the fire radio as it happened and it sounded like complete chaos -- it was just the dispatch, but there was not a single moment of silence as they scrambled to get crews to all of the affected areas and coordinate the response across four separate towns (Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, and Methuen.) The local first responders were initially asking residents to shut off their gas lines; this quickly changed to calls for all Columbia Gas customers to evacuate, which then increased to an order for immediate evacuation of the entire area. Overnight police and fire officials were going door-to-door enforcing the evacuation, and it is not known at this time when residents may be allowed to return. The electric service has been shut down to the entire area to limit possible sources of ignition, and officials have stated there are over 8000 homes which need to be individually inspected before the residents can return.
So far, Columbia Gas has not provided any confirmation or explanation of the exact cause of this disaster...but I'm sure we've got some people here who have some speculation to offer...
The local Eagle Tribune has a number of articles with further information, and there's limited coverage in national sources like CNN.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @10:03PM (2 children)
"Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey sent the letter Monday seeking answers..."
WTF business is it of theirs? Oh, elections coming up.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday September 18, @10:33PM
No, the real WTF is that this accident happened.
We've been using gas pipelines for decades. We know how to operate them safely. While the explosion could be the consequence of a novel situation or novel combination of factors, a genuine accident, I'd put money on it being negligence and greed. Someone got stupid and reckless to save a little money. Put untrained and underpaid minions on the job, or tried to cut corners on maintenance.
The oil industry is notorious for refusing to properly maintain their pipelines. This includes possibly their highest profile one, the famous Alaska Pipeline. It's why there's so much resistance to that Keystone XL pipeline. People know that Big Oil is full of reckless operators who don't give a crap what mess they make as long as someone else is stuck with the job of cleaning it up.
It most definitely is a situation for government and law enforcement. It's involuntary manslaughter at the least. Or do you not care that someone died and a lot more were injured?
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Tuesday September 18, @10:33PM
They do represent the state where this occurred. Granted, it isn't necessarily a federal matter, but they may be looking to create some legislation to protect their constituents from similar events in the future. And they can't really even consider that without knowing what actually happened. So yeah, if they weren't at least trying to find out what happened then I'd be calling them downright incompetent. This is *exactly* the kind of thing they're supposed to be doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 18, @10:18PM
If the usual pressure was around half a lb, there must have been some safety margin above that which corresponds to the pressure "the system was intended to hold". So I doubt it was really 12x higher than the rated pressure.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday September 18, @10:23PM
It was all those green lib'rulz trying to put methane back into the system, instead of just burning it off like they did as teenagers.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.