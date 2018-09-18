from the just-a-reminder dept.
In this day and age ownership of digital media is often an illusion. When you buy a book or movie there are severe restrictions on what you can do with these files. In some cases, purchased content can simply disappear overnight. These limitations keep copyright holders in control, but they breed pirates at the same time.
[...] Millions of people have now replaced their physical media collections for digital ones, often stored in the cloud. While that can be rather convenient, it comes with restrictions that are unheard of offline.
[...R]esearchers examined how the absence of the right to resell and lend affects people's choice to buy. They found that, among those who are familiar with BitTorrent, roughly a third would prefer The Pirate Bay over Apple or Amazon if they are faced with these limitations.
These rights restrictions apparently breed pirates.
"Based on our survey data, consumers are more likely to opt out of lawful markets for copyrighted works and download illegally if there is no lawful way to obtain the rights to lend, resell, and use those copies on their device of choice," the researchers concluded.
The paper in question is two years old by now, but still very relevant today. While we don't expect that anything will change soon, people should at least be aware that you don't always own what you buy.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/you-dont-really-own-that-movie-you-bought-but-pirates-180915/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday September 19, @01:31AM
I regard dead tree books as a good investment.
I might buy an eBook reader and some technical books if I travel for work, but that's the only scenario I can imagine that would lead me to do so.
I store nothing in the cloud. I'm able to prevent doing so accidentally by refusing to log in to iCloud. That results in endless pestering by login dialogs but I am very determined.
A day or two some Soylentil posted his admiration for Apple because they are so respecting of everyone's privacy. Guess Again:
If you store it in iCloud, Apple will hand it over to the Polizei.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
