from the Probe-able-cause? dept.
Tesla Is Facing U.S. Criminal Probe Over Elon Musk Statements
Tesla Inc. is under investigation by the Justice Department over public statements made by the company and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, according to two people familiar with the matter. The criminal probe is running alongside a previously reported civil inquiry by securities regulators.
Federal prosecutors opened a fraud investigation after Musk tweeted last month that he was contemplating taking Tesla private and had "funding secured" for the deal, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss a confidential criminal probe. The tweet initially sent the company's shares higher.
[...] The criminal inquiry is in its early stages, one of the people familiar with the matter said. Justice Department probes, like the civil inquiries undertaken by the SEC, can take months. They sometimes end with prosecutors deciding against bringing any charges.
Also at MarketWatch.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday September 19, @03:17AM
The board directors as well as the officers have a corporation have certain Fiduciary Duties. Among them is that they must ensure that the corporation pays its taxes; failure to do so and the IRS and the state tax people will "Pierce The Corporate Veil" by extracting the arrears from the personal money of the fiduciaries.
I expect that among the fiduciary duties is that one must take care not to make false statements that could move the stock price. Even if Elon didn't profit by saying that about going private, a whole bunch of other people did.
The way Elon... uh.. "shots from the hip" must be regarded by stock speculators as The Goose That Laid Golden Eggs.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @03:43AM
Just another anti-tesla hit piece.
Move along.