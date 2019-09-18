from the rights-for-me-but-not-for-þe dept.
The International Day Against DRM is twelve years old today. International Day Against DRM fights to raise awareness of the problem of digital restrictions management technology (DRM) and offers methods how to fight it. Specifically, one idea is to try to avoid any and all DRM for the day to be cognizant of where and how it is creeping into daily life. The other is to nudge others to eschew or at least become aware of DRM. The author Cory Doctorow has posted an editorial over at the Electronic Frontier Foundation about how and why to resist DRM.
The Free Software Foundation's Defective by Design campaign today celebrates its 12th annual International Day Against Digital Rights Management. DRM is the controversial practice of restricting what consumers can do with legitimately acquired digital media. Given its pervasive nature, is it possible for you to completely avoid DRM for the day?
[...] Content with DRM is restricted by default yet by its very nature only affects legitimate purchases. Those who pirate their software, for example, are unaffected since piracy groups remove the DRM from content before release. Bizarrely, however, some pirates have even protected their work with DRM, signalling that no one is immune. There are great alternatives, however.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday September 19, @11:23AM (1 child)
Is it like "Long live the International Day Against DRM, many happy returns"?
I would have thought that "International Day Against DRM mourns its 12th Anniversary" is much more appropriate.
It would be a joy the "International Day Against DRM" to have no reasons to exist.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday September 19, @11:49AM
Yeah that would have been a better phrasing.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 19, @11:44AM (4 children)
Normal users have no business being able to directly control hardware. That's root's job.
Normal users have no business being able to directly control hardware. That's root's job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @11:58AM (3 children)
Yesyes TMB, we all recognize your autocratic leanings by now.
Who is root? On a vanilla smartphone owned by the masses? It definitely isn't the user.
So I FTFY: Normal users have no business being able to directly control hardware, ever. That's the OS vendor's job, and he'll do it any way he pleases! (if he pleases at all).
Sound dictatorial yet?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 19, @12:04PM (1 child)
Damn, you're right. Scuse me while I go change everyoneon staff's seclev to 10000 and add them to the sysops group in kerberos. The rest of you will need to send me a ssh pubkey if you want root on the servers.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 19, @12:15PM
Deal! I'll send one, just tell me where
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 19, @12:11PM
And in case you were having a whoosh moment, I was being a wiseass and talking about the kernel Direct Rendering Manager [wikipedia.org].
And in case you were having a whoosh moment, I was being a wiseass and talking about the kernel Direct Rendering Manager [wikipedia.org].