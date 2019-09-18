from the ? dept.
The free-to-use nonprofit was founded in 2014 in part by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and is backed by Akamai, Google, Facebook, Mozilla and more. Three years ago Friday, it issued its first certificate.
Since then, the numbers have exploded. To date, more than 380 million certificates have been issued on 129 million unique domains. That also makes it the largest certificate issuer in the world, by far.
Now, 75 percent of all Firefox traffic is HTTPS, according to public Firefox data — in part thanks to Let's Encrypt. That's a massive increase from when it was founded, where only 38 percent of website page loads were served over an HTTPS encrypted connection.
"Change at that speed and scale is incredible," a spokesperson told TechCrunch. "Let's Encrypt isn't solely responsible for this change, but we certainly catalyzed it."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/14/three-years-later-lets-encrypt-now-secures-75-of-the-web/
Related Stories
The Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority has issued its millionth certificate:
At 9:04am GMT today, the Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority issued its millionth certificate. This is an amazing success, coming only 3 months and 5 days since a beta version of the service became publicly available. We're very excited to be building a more secure and fully encrypted future for the World Wide Web.
A million certificates is in itself pretty good progress. But a single certificate can cover multiple domain names, and the million certificates Let's Encrypt has issued are actually valid for 2.5 million fully-qualified domain names, over 90% of which had never been reachable by browser-valid HTTPS before.
[...] EFF co-founded the Let's Encrypt CA with Mozilla and researchers from the University of Michigan. Akamai and Cisco provided significant financial support for the launch, and many other organizations have stepped up to sponsor the project since launch. If you'd like to help, you can donate to EFF or ISRG, or if you're a coder, help us to improve the server or client software.
Let's Encrypt, a Certificate Authority (CA) managed by a non-profit organization whose members include Mozilla and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, among others, reached a milestone of 100 million issued certificates.
[...] When Let's Encrypt's service was first made available, less than 40% of the web was using HTTPS encryption, a milestone that took 20 years to reach, according to the nonprofit. Let's Encrypt has been available for less than two years, and due largely to its free service, 58% of the web now uses HTTPS encryption.
Let's Encrypt announced yesterday that they are now directly trusted by all major root certificate programs including those from Microsoft, Google, Apple, Mozilla, Oracle, and Blackberry. With this announcement, Let's Encrypt is now directly trusted by all major browsers and operating systems.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/lets-encrypt-is-now-officially-trusted-by-all-major-root-certificates/
https://www.securityweek.com/lets-encrypt-now-trusted-all-major-root-programs:
[...] At the end of July 2018, Let's Encrypt received direct trust from Microsoft products, which resulted in it being trusted by all major root programs. The CA's certificates are cross-signed by IdenTrust, and have been widely trusted since the beginning.
"Browsers and operating systems have not, by default, directly trusted Let's Encrypt certificates, but they trust IdenTrust, and IdenTrust trusts us, so we are trusted indirectly. IdenTrust is a critical partner in our effort to secure the Web, as they have allowed us to provide widely trusted certificates from day one," noted Josh Aas, Executive Director of ISRG.
[...] While some of these [older operating systems, browsers, and devices] are expected to be updated to trust the CA, others won't, and it might take at least five more years until most of them cycle out of the Web ecosystem. Until that happens, Let's Encrypt will continue to use a cross signature [from IdenTrust].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @01:26PM
320m certificates. That's about 80 million-years of certificates (assuming 3 month duration per certificate) and since generally those "domain-validations" were costing something like $20/year from many places, this is $1.6 BILLION is lost revenue for the poor, poor, oh so poor registrars....
Maybe we need realDonaldTrump to chime in on how this is robbing "good", "honest" business of so much money.
And yes, this is sarcasm. CA business should be no-business as very little value is added there and only many points of failure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @01:53PM
Change at that scale may be incredible, but that didn't make it right. Did nobody really consider that Akamai, Google, Facebook, Mozilla, and more have a better shot at revenue when information is commoditized?
"What's that got to do with free information?"
Free information does not need encryption.