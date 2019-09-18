from the is-anyone-using-it? dept.
Molly de Blanc writes at that it has been one year since the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) sold out. It was then they, including Tim Berners-Lee himself, decided to incorporate Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) into web standards signalling an end to the open Web. She covers how it happened, what has transpired during the last year in regards to EME, and what steps can be taken.
Digital Restrictions Management exists all over the world in all sorts of technologies. In addition to media files, like music and film, we can find DRM on the Web and enshrined in Web standards. As a Web standard, its use is recommended by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), making it not only easier, but expected for all media files on the Web to be locked down with DRM.
It's been a year since the the W3C voted to bring Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) into Web standards. They claimed to want to "lead the Web to its full potential," but in a secret vote, members of the W3C, with the blessing of Web creator Tim Berners-Lee, agreed to put "the copyright industry in control" of media access. The enshrinement of EME as an official recommendation is not how we envision the "full potential" of the Web at the Free Software Foundation (FSF).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @02:47PM (2 children)
how about we hijack this thread to post how-tos on ... err... how to bring back the right-click menu in all browsers on all embedded media files, especially the right-click-menu entry: "save as..."?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday September 19, @03:01PM
Simple: use an older browser (in addition to a new one).
Sometimes, because javascript code blocks all kinds of things including "right-click", but the thing you want is pulled in through javascript, you have to do a bit more work.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 19, @03:30PM
well, the trick of it is: what are you trying to save?
The background of current element? The background of an ancestor? The content of ::before selector? The content of an img tag(this one should still be easy)?
Your browser assumes most of that is extraneous and devs exploit that fact to make hard to save web pages. Maybe a "choose media from page" browser extension could be a useful thing to write.