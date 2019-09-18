from the push-pedal dept.
VeloNews reports: Mueller-Korenek rides 183.9mph, smashing world record
On the Bonneville Salt Flats, tucked in behind a 1,000-horsepower drag race car, Denise Mueller-Korenek hit 183.932 miles per hour, smashing a 23-year-old world record.
"It was a crazy wild ride to 183.9 mph, but so worth the sacrifice and years of focus on becoming the fastest human on a bicycle in the world," said Mueller-Korenek after breaking the record on September 16.
She hit the record speed on her second attempt, breaking Fred Rompelberg's 1995 Paced Bicycle Speed Record, 167mph.
Mueller-Korenek, 45, is familiar to top speeds on Utah's salt flats. She previously set a women's world record of 147.75mph in 2016. This Sunday, the mother of two took the world record outright, paced by an overhauled version of the dragster that paced Rompelberg to his record speed.
Also at NPR.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 19, @04:13PM (3 children)
Human achievement is amazing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @04:28PM (1 child)
Sad but true. You'd not detect testosterone supplementation so long as it's within natural limits. Anyway; Lance Armstrong should have been an arm wrestler and you should read more.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday September 19, @04:50PM
So you're saying he should maybe reed less?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:10PM
In these uncertain times it is hard to be sure of anything, but I suspect you are attempting humor here.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday September 19, @04:59PM (1 child)
I was expecting this to be some kind of stunt stretching the definitions of the event, like the bike actually was motorized, or the cyclist wasn't pedaling but actually being towed, or something...but apparently that's not the case. Nice.
Can only imagine what falling off the bike at that sort of speed would do to you.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:13PM
Death most likely. Personally I still feel that the drag racer in front kinda limits this achievement. Like saying the ISS doesn't even sweat breaking Mach 15.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:03PM (3 children)
I haven't dug into any of the print details, but on the radio I heard that this feat is accomplished by being towed by a vehicle up to those speeds, then you ride in the slipstream thereby eliminating the drag forces on you. So your job is to provide the final delta-V. NO doubt one has to be a good rider to pump out that extra bit, and you have to have faith in your equipment that your don't lose a bearing that those speeds, but I still don't get why this is a big deal. You're primarily limited by the vehicle, not your bike. Let's say I get my hands on a new vehicle that can drag me up to 220 mph before letting me go, then I my fat ass would shatter this record.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:11PM (2 children)
Talk is cheap. This person actually did it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:18PM (1 child)
It is still pretty amazing, but there are a lot of qualifiers that make it immediately less amazing once you learn about them. The OP isn't putting out a bet thus "talk is cheap" isn't really applicable. The point is valid, get towed to 200mph and make it up to 205? WINNER!
Yes I feel like a buzzkill on this story, but as a millenial I can safely say this feels like the ultimate participation trophy!
"Congrats, you got towed over half way and had the heavy lifting done for you by a 1000 hp engine, but you did it!!"
I for one wouldn't have the guts to even get towed up to 100mph on a bicycle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 19, @05:23PM
It is akin to being in a pedal-propelled plane, but being towed into the air, let go, you pedal as you glide, and then claim the fastest human-powered flight record.