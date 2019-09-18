from the slow-n-easy dept.
It's quick, it's quiet, and it's covered in 300 square meters (3,229 sq ft) of solar panels. The 78-ft (24-m) electric SolarImpact yacht is a concept designed as the first of its kind – an ocean-going solar-powered yacht. An 800-kWh battery on board gives it 10 hours of cruising capability, which can be extended by topping up the battery when the Sun's shining.
The yacht's giant solar array, which covers the vast majority of its upward-facing surfaces, can generate up to 320 kWh a day if they're getting lots of sun. They can serve as the vessel's sole power source if conditions allow, and you're prepared to take your time.
Although this 70-ton aluminum-hulled beast boasts 1,000 kW (1,341 hp) of all-electric power and has an impressive maximum speed of 22 knots, if you're running all the regular systems solely on solar, you will be able to cruise indefinitely, but only at a slow 5 knots – which would take you around the world in about six months if there wasn't a whole lot of land in the way.
Sea-steaders, rejoice!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by suburbanitemediocrity on Wednesday September 19, @07:14PM (4 children)
I did the numbers once for a solar powered boat and it's a feat they got it to do anything.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday September 19, @08:23PM (1 child)
You got modded funny but I did the same math and got the same result.
I think anyone who's ever seen a sailboat with a solar panel, some batteries, and an electric trolling motor has had a "hmm" moment, leading to some math, leading to "this isn't going to work..."
It does work if your range is, say, half a mile across the harbor. Purists will make fun of you for not trying that under sail or being patient enough to wait thru a calm, but more pragmatic people are "f it" and use the trolling motor, leading to "I wonder if the solar panel could run that dude 12 hours per day"
I also remember I made a pitiful attempt at "righting moments of inertia" or that stability plot of angle of heel vs righting force or whatever its called and putting thousands of pounds on the roof of a sailboat usually did nothing for stability statistics. The center of balance is usually belowdecks for most ships (lobsta trawlers maybe exception?) so you can't go by sheer bulk capacity alone.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 19, @08:33PM
If you pack on enough batteries (preferably down low), a solar system can charge them all week long and give you a couple of hours of cruising on the weekend. Without a sail, forget it (or charge off dock power all night long.)
Also, bring a checkbook, no way you can safely transport all the $100 bills required to pay for such a system.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 19, @08:24PM (1 child)
I "do the numbers" for electric vehicles every couple of years.
20 years back it was basically no-go, at least for what I would call a practical use case (car, boat, whatever...)
15 years back (lithium batteries starting to show up in production quantities) it became more a case of "sure, you can do it, but how much are you willing to spend on something that's barely practical to use?"
10 years back the supporting technologies started coming together to the point that you could buy more integrated systems "off the shelf" and make things go with less detailed engineering. Costs for any vehicle I would want still were running $100K+ just for the motors, batteries, controllers and charging circuitry.
5 years back costs were coming down, but the cost for my "custom conversion" car was still about the same in parts as to buy a Tesla Roadster new, for similar performance.
Sailboats are "almost there" today, if you only need the motor for marina maneuvering. If you intend to run significant distances on electric power, I've heard figures quoted like: 1kWh per mile cruised at 1/2 hull speed for something like a 17000lb 34' sailboat. 1/2 hull speed is not even 4 knots, so that's not going to be an attractive replacement for diesel (for me) until there's upwards of 25kWh of storage onboard, and unless you're scrounging used batteries lithium costs about $500/kWh, the PowerWall is a good deal at $5900 for (advertised) 13.5kWh useable capacity, but... if you're wanting to run a 12.5kW motor, you'll need qty. 3: 5kW PowerWalls, installed cost > $18K, and a weight > 825 lbs just for the batteries, about the same as a full 100 gallon tank of diesel, for something like 5% of the range. Even some of the people who sell regen kits on the sailboat motors will tell you: regen doesn't usually work too well, or at all, in most existing sailboat prop-drive configurations. Solar works, and is improving dramatically, but 100 square feet of solar panels only gives 1.4kW, and if you want the fancy flexible direct-on-hull solar panels that you can walk on that 1.4kW (totaling an average of ~5.6kWh/day) would run about $16K. So, if you're O.K. with 18K for batteries that might carry you 40 miles in calm water (much less with any headwinds/waves), 16K for solar panels that will take a week to charge them, a 12.5kW motor, charger and controllers at $6K-12K shouldn't be too much for you. At this point, we're just about as heavy as a typical diesel powerplant, but with tremendously reduced range, max power, and a cost upwards of $45K (equivalent new diesel power, tanks and all, should run less than $15K, installed.)
But, the solar cells charge the batteries "for free", yeah, 2000 times, and then it's time to replace the pack. If you've spent $18K on your battery pack, that's $9 per discharge cycle, or about the equivalent of 3 gallons of diesel which could have given you more flexibility, and higher max power.
Still, the silent, fume free drive system is a big thing, I love my e-bikes, even the cheesy Sondors Original (which has a practical heavy assist e-range of about 10 miles at 20mph.)
As for this mega-yacht, hull speed is much better due to the length - closer to 12 knots, and cubic dollars don't seem to be an issue. By covering the whole top surface in solar, they're possibly at break-even for a slow cruise, on a sunny day. Like the bikes, if I had the money, I'd get one just for the grins.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday September 19, @08:42PM
Here's how to verify the numbers: A 30-footer will probably have around 10HP to reach hull speed and speed is non-linear with power so I could totally see a mere couple HP pushing a cruiser up to half hull speed. So if 3 HP pushes the thing up to 4 knots for an hour, thats about right, 1 kWh per mile.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jmorris on Wednesday September 19, @07:44PM (1 child)
This thing has a backup diesel engine tucked away. The solar is nice for show, for coming in and leaving port when people can see it and be impressed with the extreme virtue of the owner. It might even produce enough power to run the onboard electrical system. But since the batteries are only good for a couple of hours, less than one at full throttle, they would never have installed that much engine without some way of delivering power to it reliably for more than a few minutes. And they don't even mention how much the solar adds to the sticker price, because in this case it probably doesn't matter. Anyone rich enough to get close enough to "kick the tires" on this thing is going to have the disposable income to consider the virtue worth it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 19, @08:30PM
Walk-on solar panels [emarineinc.com] can be had for about $150 per square foot today. The article says ~3,230 square feet of solar cells, so figure a cool 1/2 mil+ for those panels. Of course, even just decent condition boats in this size class run 1/2 mil and up [sailboatlistings.com].
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday September 19, @08:29PM (1 child)
Landlubbers are probably like "WTF" so to give it some perspective, you could "cross the ocean" to Bimini in a bit over two hours, but on a long cruise you'd get blown out of the water (bad pun) by a 30 or so foot cruiser sailboat. Hull speed is not that much faster for a sailboat, but its fuel source runs 24x7, so you'd be lucky to pull 40 miles per day with the solar boat (unless the panels tilt... maybe they do) whereas 100 miles/day is "realistic" and "unambitious" for a cruiser sailboat.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 19, @08:46PM
The diesel backup is for when you're in a hurry. All in all, this is an early tech demonstration, established methods (probably including coal burning steam power) can do it better by all kinds of metrics including speed and cost, but this is at the point where you could actually use it on solar power, even if you can only motor a couple of hours a day - if I had the money to commission such a thing to be built, I'd also like to think I'd have the free time to enjoy it.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday September 19, @08:36PM
please note, this boat does not exist. The pictures are all renderings.
They may as well have said "our boat could stop climate change" or "our boat could cure cancer"
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday September 19, @08:40PM (1 child)
Thar a slow prize be moving at only 5 knots, easy pickings for my crew of scalawags! Hoist the topsail and the colors, load the stern-chasers! I have the weather gage, and yer "motor" can't keep up with me ship even with just the mizzen. Heave-to and prepare to be boarded!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday September 19, @08:45PM
Of course with many kilowatts of power laying around, look out for the electromagnetic railgun. Not to mention the squadron of sharks with laser beams on their heads in escort.
Its strange to think of in a military sense, imagine something like a futuristic tank that moves extremely slowly but has rather impressive laser cutting and long distance plasma welding capability...